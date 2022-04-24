Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III sounded almost triumphant when he announced Friday that the threat from a gunman who indiscriminately shot at people from an apartment in Northwest D.C. was over because the man was found dead. Said Contee, “Our communities are now safe.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Like hell they are.

Just say that to the people who live near 6th and Kennedy Street NW, where a triple shooting took place around the same time that schools and businesses around Van Ness Street and Connecticut Avenue were sheltering in place as police searched for the sniper.

Residents in the 800 block in Crittenden Street NW may also have a different view of “safe” after having been awakened Saturday morning to news that a woman on their block had been shot and that the woman who shot her had been fatally shot by the police.

“Our communities are now safe.”

Tell it to the gas stations, liquor stores, restaurants, pharmacies and dry cleaners that are being robbed at gunpoint across the city.

“Safe”? Compared to what?

As of April 22, violent crime in the District is up 25 percent over last year. Among violent offenses, robbery, which has spiked by 56 percent, is the leading category. Burglaries are also up 34 percent, followed by a 15 percent increase in motor vehicle theft. There have been 52 homicides in the city thus far. That’s down 12 percent from last year, but nothing to brag about. Besides, the year’s still young.

Maybe it’s safe inside police headquarters. Perhaps all is quiet within the well-guarded John Wilson Building, where the mayor and council members hang out.

But in the world beyond downtown, “Safe DC” is an oxymoron.

And who knows it better than the contributors to the explosion in violent crime.

There’s one who deserves special recognition for his contribution to the category “Carjacking, Robbery, and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses.”

According to a D.C. police news release, from March 27 to April 19, this individual committed: three armed carjackings; two unarmed carjackings; two stolen cars; and two assaults, including one with a gun.

He was arrested on April 21 after this three-week crime spree.

The accused is 13 years old.

While the frequency and amount of his alleged offenses are noteworthy, his age, unfortunately, is not. Last year, according to Contee, police made 149 carjacking arrests — and 100 of those were juveniles.

Meanwhile, as D.C. police battle street crime, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council clash over what to do about the violence.

The conflict centers on the Judiciary Committee’s decision last Thursday to cut Bowser’s proposed D.C. police department budget package by $6 million, which Bowser said is about 20 percent of the entire package.

In her statement after the committee’s actions, Bowser said the money is needed to hire 347 officers and provide financial incentives to retain experienced officers who otherwise might leave their jobs. Bowser is also disturbed by the lawmakers’ decision to remove school resource officers from the public schools and to cut 31 correctional officers.

“You can’t say you’re for hiring police and then cut $6 million from the MPD package,” Bowser declared.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) fired back in a statement that suggested Bowser’s complaint was politically based: “We’re two months out today from an important date in our city, so it’s an obvious choice to try to gin up conflict where there is none.” Allen is referring to the June 21 Democratic Party primary, in which both he and Bowser are running. “I prefer seeking common ground and keeping politics out of policy,” he said.

Dodging this executive-legislative crossfire, I would interject only to note that Allen’s committee did recommend funding the hiring of 347 sworn D.C. police officers and supported $1.2 million for a police retention program.

But the committee also did, in response to pleas from advocacy groups, redirect some budget funding to direct services for crime and gun violence victims, and services for domestic and sexual violence survivors.

How to put it? Budget-smudget. People are being harmed across this city with no letup in sight. Accountability, which gets lip service, seems a thing of the past.

And none of what the mayor and council are squabbling about will make residents feel any safer standing at the bus stop, pumping gas at a filling station or going outside for an evening stroll. Residents want a city that helps keep their children and elderly neighbors safe. Residents don’t want to be looking over their shoulders or rushing home after dark. But that is the harsh reality for many in our city.

“Our communities are now safe.” A stand-up comic, or what?

