Elon Musk has always been seriously weird, but his weirdings have rarely been serious. His periodic flights of fancy, like pricing Teslas in bitcoin, or musing about taking the company private, are simply the billionaire equivalent of getting a face tattoo — from the temporary tattoo booth at a school fair.

Having now lived through, and covered, many of these brain spasms, I initially found it impossible to pay much attention to his latest fad. Yeah, Elon, I’m sure you’re going to buy Twitter, gut the moderation policies, and turn it back into a bastion of freewheeling, no-holds-barred commentary. That will absolutely happen … right after you buy Disney and move Disney World to Altoona.

But Musk has gone and surprised me by lining up real letters of commitment from actual bankers to fund the acquisition, and I am starting to think that he actually wants to buy Twitter. Since this makes little financial sense, I guess he really does think he can make a difference by loosening Twitter’s content policies.

Now, I am still skeptical that this will happen. For one thing, the board is hostile, which would make it tricky for Musk to close the deal. For another, there are plenty of reasons for Musk to get cold feet before any consummation. I mean, I too preferred the old, unmoderated Internet to today’s crowdsourced cultural revolution. But I probably wouldn’t risk seriously impairing my personal net worth to bring it back.

Musk has much more money than I do, of course — about $264.6 billion more, in fact. But buying Twitter will cost him tens of billions, plus substantial financing and operational costs, which could add up to a billion a year. That’s a lot of money, even for him, especially since most of his net worth is illiquid, consisting of Tesla stock that would start to lose its value the minute he sold any appreciable amount.

And aside from these hard financial realities, there are hard institutional ones to contemplate, too: Buying Twitter isn’t the same thing as making it into whatever Musk wants.

Ordinary people tend to think of ownership and control as functionally the same; I bought my house, I get to decide if I want to renovate. But homeowners making changes only have to worry about the local building authority, the reliability of their general contractor and the laws of physics. They don’t have to contend with 7,500 employees with their own ideas about how the house should look — and who will, in many cases, fiercely resist attempted changes.

Corporate renovations are a whole different level of difficulty. There are certainly policies Musk could alter by executive order, and thereby immediately improve the public discourse. He could rejigger the algorithms to show us tweets in simple reverse chronological order, rather than promoting the tweets most likely to “engage” us, which would make users less likely to encounter the latest highly engaging outrage. He could de-emphasize advertising, which would lessen advertiser pressure to ban offensive speech. He could ax the retweeting functions that promote the formation of cancellation mobs. All those things would make a big difference — but they would also probably make Twitter a less viable business, costing him a bunch of money.

And probably the hardest thing to fix is the one thing that Musk’s fans (and maybe Musk himself) are imagining he can jettison: its moderation policies. Which brings us back to Twitter’s 7,500 workers.

Twitter’s formal moderation policies are only one of the factors that determine what gets banned; at least as important is Twitter’s corporate culture, and the sensibilities of the employees who would make moderation decisions while Musk is off running Tesla. Whatever rules Musk sets, they are the ones who will police the gray zones — and there will always be gray zones, because no one, not even Elon Musk, wants a truly unmoderated space where child porn and spam tweets jostle with libel and copyright infringement for our attention, crowding out the interesting discussions we’d like to have.

Changing a company’s culture is so notoriously difficult that bosses attempting turnarounds sometimes nuke it from orbit so they can start over: fire everyone and make them reapply for their jobs, or move the company to another city that most current workers don’t want to live in. But those aren’t practical options with a company the size of Twitter.

The alternative is the slow and patient work of leadership, changing behaviors one hire, and one meeting, at a time. It can be done, but it is hard to imagine it being done by a boss who has another, bigger, company to run. Harder still when that boss is the whimsical Mr. Musk, whose attention never rests on any one project for long. That short attention span makes him an ideal customer for Twitter, but also a most unlikely savior.

