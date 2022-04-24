E.J. Dionne Jr., in his April 18 op-ed, “Faith’s liberating promise — a reminder this religious season,” was correct that religion can be profoundly liberating, even life-changing. Unfortunately, in recent years, the opposite is occurring, as people, especially young people, are abandoning religion. The transformation of organized religion and religious orthodoxy into a political weapon used to ostracize and demean rather than comfort and support has made faith anathema to the very people it may benefit most.