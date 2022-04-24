E.J. Dionne Jr., in his April 18 op-ed, “Faith’s liberating promise — a reminder this religious season,” was correct that religion can be profoundly liberating, even life-changing. Unfortunately, in recent years, the opposite is occurring, as people, especially young people, are abandoning religion. The transformation of organized religion and religious orthodoxy into a political weapon used to ostracize and demean rather than comfort and support has made faith anathema to the very people it may benefit most.
It has been more than three decades since Republican politicians began using religion to oppose and obstruct popular initiatives, including LGBTQ rights, education, racial justice, immigration and women’s rights. In some ways, the approach resembles the “Southern strategy,” the use of racism in the 1960s to attract White voters in the South in opposition to civil rights legislation. This recent misuse of religion to advance a conservative political agenda is equally appalling.
Steven Rathjen, Gainesville