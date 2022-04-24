The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: The Russians appear ready to repeat Germany’s mistake

Today at 5:04 p.m. EDT
Today at 5:04 p.m. EDT
A Russian army column near the Russian border with Ukraine heading toward Donbas, Ukraine, on Feb. 23. (Photo for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

In his April 20 op-ed, “As the fight shifts east, a race against time to arm Ukraine,” David Ignatius wrote that the Soviet encirclement of German forces at Stalingrad will be Russia’s model for defeating Ukrainian forces in Donbas, Ukraine. More likely, Moscow’s offensive will replicate Operation Citadel, Germany’s failed attempt to recover the strategic initiative after the Stalingrad debacle. The Germans were stopped with massive losses after less than two weeks. Germany never recovered.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The Ukrainians have a good appreciation of likely Russian avenues of attack, and each day their defenses grow stronger. Donbas’s terrain is suitable for defense. Its wooded ravines are dotted with villages that can be turned into strongpoints, with several small cities to anchor the defense, and it has a very limited road network. The Russians will be largely road-bound in Donbas because of their wheeled vehicles, logistics requirements, extended supply lines and the muddy ground.

With up to 80 tactical battalion groups and supporting elements, perhaps totaling 120,000 troops, Russian forces are too weak to successfully encircle Donbas. Perhaps most important, the Russians simply lack the quality to successfully conduct a battle of encirclement on the scale envisioned. They are poorly trained, led, motivated, disciplined, supplied and maintained. Their “army” is a mixed force of mercenaries, conscripts, separatists, reservists and “contract” soldiers wholly unprepared to fight as a cohesive force. The generals have demonstrated a basic incompetence at combined arms warfare and stunning tactical ineptitude. If they attempt to encircle Donbas, they likely will suffer a defeat of historic magnitude, just as Germany did 79 years ago.

Edward Grimes, Lexington, Va.

The writer is a retired Defense Department Russian analyst.

Loading...