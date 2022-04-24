Virginia’s General Assembly will debate Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) plan for suspending the commonwealth’s tax on gasoline. As one who has consistently voted for Democrats, I think they would do well to forgo their understandable temptation to “get even” with Mr. Youngkin for his prior vetoes and amendments, which were themselves political payback for Democrats’ refusal to confirm a nominee. To do otherwise is to enter a political slugfest that ignores the common good in favor of partisan advantage.