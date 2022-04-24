Regarding the April 21 Metro article “Gas tax holiday ends in Maryland as Virginia debates its own”:
The proper purpose of politics is to advance the common good. Political parties will differ on which of several definitions of “the common good” they favor, and their legislative proposals will reflect those differences. But when the law of the jungle prevails in politics, the common good — we the people — suffers. Congress is a sad and maddening example of where such politics of “me and mine” gets us.
The Democrats should take the higher road, debating and refining the proposals before them regardless of the party that offers them. They should vote no when an acceptable compromise cannot be reached. With loud and persistent voices, they should hold the Republicans accountable when their actions self-servingly neglect the common good. Let the voters exact their own revenge.
James M. Truxell, Ashburn