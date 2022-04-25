Placeholder while article actions load

College students are affected by high gas prices. Most of us are preparing to go home for the summer, and it will cost a fortune to get there. Despite that, I am more concerned about the state of the climate than the state of my wallet.

My generation sees just how bad the climate has become in the few years since we’ve been alive. Opening more federal lands for oil drilling will do more harm than good in the long run. When the pandemic hit and people were traveling less, the world started healing. Here we are, a couple of years later, right back where we started.