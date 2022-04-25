The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: High gas prices are worth it

Today at 1:37 p.m. EDT
Today at 1:37 p.m. EDT
An eroded shoreline in Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J., in 2021. New Jersey is spending $21 million on projects to help fight climate change, including restoring salt marshes and stabilizing erosion-prone coastal areas. (Wayne Parry/Associated Press)
Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the April 21 Politics & the Nation article “Biden’s moves on gas prices collide with climate goals”:

College students are affected by high gas prices. Most of us are preparing to go home for the summer, and it will cost a fortune to get there. Despite that, I am more concerned about the state of the climate than the state of my wallet.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

My generation sees just how bad the climate has become in the few years since we’ve been alive. Opening more federal lands for oil drilling will do more harm than good in the long run. When the pandemic hit and people were traveling less, the world started healing. Here we are, a couple of years later, right back where we started.

If it takes a dramatic rise in gas prices to reverse the many years of harm to the Earth, it would be well worth it.

Sophia Hirst, Buena Vista, Va.

Loading...