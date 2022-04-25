Regarding the April 21 Politics & the Nation article “Biden’s moves on gas prices collide with climate goals”:
My generation sees just how bad the climate has become in the few years since we’ve been alive. Opening more federal lands for oil drilling will do more harm than good in the long run. When the pandemic hit and people were traveling less, the world started healing. Here we are, a couple of years later, right back where we started.
If it takes a dramatic rise in gas prices to reverse the many years of harm to the Earth, it would be well worth it.
Sophia Hirst, Buena Vista, Va.