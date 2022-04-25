Placeholder while article actions load

The unity of Western democracies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is marvelous and long overdue. But these nations’ fading economic power might mean this is the old order’s last hurrah. Economic power is what allowed Europe and the United States to dominate the globe. The development of modern science and the Industrial Revolution gave Europe and its American offshoot the economic ability to deploy overwhelming military power, allowing them to wrap most of the planet into their sphere of influence, often by bludgeoning nations such as China into submission.

The liberal, rules-based international order that arose in the latter part of the 20th century rested on those nations’ continued global economic dominance. Other nations became richer, but Western Europe, the United States and their Asian allies remained far ahead. By 1950, the United States alone had a larger gross domestic product on a purchasing power parity basis than China, India and Russia combined. Add in the rest of NATO and its Asian allies, and no power could successfully resist their combined might.

Advertisement

That dominance was confirmed and extended by the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Former Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe joined the European Union, while other nations liberalized their economies and became Western trading partners. In 2000, the nations that are currently imposing sanctions on Russia — the European Union and most NATO nations, plus Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Switzerland and Singapore — produced 79.4 percent of global GDP.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow Add

Globalization has severely diminished that power in the past 20 years. By 2020, those same nations produced only 60.4 percent of global GDP. China’s meteoric rise accounts for much of that, but India and other developing countries have grown faster than the West, too. Those nations are now powerful enough to resist even the combined power of the West regarding its conflict with Russia. This is why many of these nations abstained on U.N. resolutions condemning the invasion and why they refuse to sanction Russia for its aggression.

These trends are likely to continue. If we focus on just the 30 largest economies, the International Monetary Fund estimates that nations sanctioning Russia currently make up 64.9 percent of economic production. By 2027, it projects that number will fall to 58.5 percent. By 2040, China and India together are projected to have a larger GDP on a purchasing power parity basis than the United States and the eight largest other sanctioning nations combined. Add in other emerging powers such as Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey, and the global balance of power will no doubt shift even more.

Advertisement

This development will end two centuries of Western global dominance unless some of these rising powers join our club. If today’s non-sanctioning powers create an informal alliance to compete with and displace the West, expect the 21st century to be one of rising political and military tensions. Preventing that is the sine qua non of Western statesmanship for the foreseeable future.

The West starts with some important advantages in this quest. India is a historic rival of China. It is also a democracy, even if a chaotic one at times. Western criticism of Hindu nationalism, which appears to be the dominant political movement in India for the foreseeable future, risks driving that crucial nation away from us. Prudence dictates that we maintain the alliance, even if it makes Westerners uneasy.

Similar conflicts between Western liberal social values and Western geopolitical interests must be managed elsewhere. Brazil’s development of its massive rainforest angers climate activists. India and Brazil also house more than half of the world’s cattle, a leading source of methane emissions. Do we want climate activism to drive these nations into China’s arms?

Advertisement

Western views on homosexuality could also complicate our geopolitics. Nigeria, for example, will be one of the world’s 15 largest economies and Africa’s largest by 2040. It, along with many other Islamic and African nations, criminalizes same-sex relations. Noxious, yes, but should we allow the issue to alienate Nigeria from the West? China’s rise means these nations will have an alternative for development funds and product exports. And China’s authoritarians certainly won’t require its allies to adopt human rights reforms.

Thucydides’ maxim remains true: The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must. The West has been the global strongman for more than two centuries. Unless we adapt now and prepare for the future, today’s united response to Russia could be the West’s swan song.

GiftOutline Gift Article