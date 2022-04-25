Placeholder while article actions load

Eboni Harris’s ordeal, as described in Theresa Vargas’s April 21 Metro column, “ D.C. mom begs for mice-free apartment ,” is repeated all across the area. Somehow, low income seems to now mean that a family has to be grateful just to have a roof. I know families who have suffered these past two years with rodents and bugs, mold and gas leaks while Montgomery County’s Office of Landlord-Tenant Affairs​ could offer only excuses because of coronavirus-related restrictions and would not write strongly worded letters to the offending apartment managers.

One family in downtown tony Kensington had to invest in ways to block all air-conditioning and heating ducts to keep out the rodents, even if it meant the family then lacked heat. This building looks fine from the outside, but inside, it is a nightmare. Those who could leave did so, but families who had their incomes cut when a parent had to stay home with the children when schools closed were stuck.