Eboni Harris’s ordeal, as described in Theresa Vargas’s April 21 Metro column, “D.C. mom begs for mice-free apartment,” is repeated all across the area. Somehow, low income seems to now mean that a family has to be grateful just to have a roof. I know families who have suffered these past two years with rodents and bugs, mold and gas leaks while Montgomery County’s Office of Landlord-Tenant Affairs could offer only excuses because of coronavirus-related restrictions and would not write strongly worded letters to the offending apartment managers.
One family in downtown tony Kensington had to invest in ways to block all air-conditioning and heating ducts to keep out the rodents, even if it meant the family then lacked heat. This building looks fine from the outside, but inside, it is a nightmare. Those who could leave did so, but families who had their incomes cut when a parent had to stay home with the children when schools closed were stuck.
Low income should not have to mean disgusting, unsafe and unhealthy. A society that has mechanisms in place to punish those landlords needs to act and reimburse suffering renters. Subjecting children to such conditions and expecting them to thrive is a crime.
Carol Henig, Kensington