Placeholder while article actions load

If eloquence were the proper measure of the strength of an argument, I’d have no quarrel with Michael Gerson’s April 19 op-ed, “God is here, even amid the horrors of war that test faith.” Alas, his thesis fell below a standard of proof that he would never brook in any other context.

In essence, he addressed the classic conundrum: If God is all-good, all-powerful and all-knowing, how does God permit such appalling evil as the Holocaust or the carnage inflicted by the Russians on the citizens of Ukraine? Mr. Gerson’s unconvincing response: We don’t know the answer, but we can “live in the hope that there is a deeper meaning, even if we do not fully comprehend it.” In other words, he doesn’t have a clue. God’s plan is mysterious, but we hope it’s benign.

What’s so unsatisfying about this response is how one-sided it’s usually advanced. When good things happen, God gets the credit. When horrible things happen, God is mysterious. This is confirmation bias and illogic on a grand scale.

Advertisement

Robert Adler, Washington

Michael Gerson stated that the kind of faith he described “calls the bluff of our deepest beliefs. If we want mercy, we should be merciful. If we demand justice, we must be just.” And so forth with other values. But his demand for moral action does not logically follow from and does not require the faith Mr. Gerson described. Why is attributing divine but unfathomable purpose a necessary precondition for such actions? What about human moral passion, integrity, and sense of self and identity? Mr. Gerson wrote that failure to take collective action to deliver Ukraine from evil “would be a source of danger and of shame.” But such failure would be a source of danger and shame regardless of whether we have faith that the threatened evil is serving some divine purpose.

Mr. Gerson wrote that the Christian faith “gives permission for grief, outrage, even despair.” But humans do not need the permission of any faith to feel grief, outrage and despair in the presence of horrible suffering. Those feelings spring from what is deepest, life-affirming, natural and best in our humanity.

Advertisement

Richard B. Herzog, Washington

In his April 19 op-ed, Michael Gerson wrote that while a young boy is being hanged in Auschwitz, God “is hanging here on this gallows” with him. Since the beginning of time, those touting religion have tried to explain the unexplainable by defining their “gods” and god’s actions. Or in this case, inaction. The Bible says that god is omnipotent, all-powerful. If that were the case, god would certainly intervene in the torture of this innocent boy. There are many religions on this planet. It has been said that if they are not all right, then they must all be wrong. No omnipotent being would stand by while Russian President Vladimir Putin (or Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or …) ruthlessly murders innocent men, women and children. The scars left by the killing, rape and torture produce lifelong suffering and trauma. Anyone or anything that could prevent it would prevent it.

There is much about this world and what goes on in it that we cannot explain or understand. That should be accepted, admitted. Trying to explain it away by faith doesn’t address the question posed in Mr. Gerson’s column: “Where is God now?”

John Walter Cahill, Bethany Beach, Del.

GiftOutline Gift Article