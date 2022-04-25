Placeholder while article actions load

Utah does not ordinarily represent the future of American politics. But Democrats in the overwhelmingly Republican state have taken dramatic steps over the weekend that might serve as the model for democratic triage. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Associated Press reports: “Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years.”

Since Democrats have essentially no chance in the race, it makes sense to join hands with those with whom they have policy differences but a shared commitment to democracy. The Deseret News observes that the Democrats’ decision “injects significant momentum into a more moderate, independent movement in Utah politics — and signals Utah Democrats are so eager to up the chances of beating Lee they’re willing to ditch their own candidate. At least for now.”

Evan McMullin is no progressive. As a former undercover CIA agent, he’s very much in the mold of the late senator John McCain or President George H.W. Bush — the sort of fiscally responsible, hawkish and dealmaking conservative who, with few exceptions, has virtually disappeared from the national scene.

One of those exceptions is Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has extraordinarily refused to endorse incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, declaring he is “friends” with both Lee and McMullin. Even more damning, Romney gave Lee the most tepid support imaginable after the recent release of texts between Lee and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealing that Lee was hard at work in early January trying to undo the results of the election. “I disagreed with the effort to try and overturn the election,” Romney told reporters this past week. “The emails that I’ve seen so far that Sen. Lee sent, I didn’t see him requesting anything that was illegal.” That leaves wide open the question as to whether Lee violated his oath and betrayed democracy.

It’s Lee’s sycophancy to defeated former president Donald Trump and his willingness to don the cloak of MAGA extremists that provide the impetus for McMullin’s candidacy and the rationale for Democrats. As McMullin told the Deseret News: “We know that Sen. Mike Lee was quite involved in the effort to overturn our democracy. We have got to take a stand as Utahns. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or an independent or a Republican or a member of the United Utah Party: This is a line that cannot be crossed. Our right to hold our leaders accountable and to vote for or against them and have a peaceful transition of power is essential for liberty and justice in America.” McMullin added, “We cannot compromise on that, and we must all be united to defend it.”

Lee insists his texts with Meadows do not show that he was willing to do Trump’s “bidding.” But his apparent effort to overturn the will of voters through a strong-arm campaign to compel states to send “alternative” slates of delegates was precisely what Trump and his scheming counsel John Eastman wanted.

McMullin has excoriated Republicans for plunging into conspiracy theories and using government power to exact revenge on businesses or political opponents. He’s a staunch supporter of Ukraine, denouncing Lee’s prior opposition to sanctions and his vote against impeachment to punish Trump for his extortion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He is also not alone in condemning Lee’s role in coddling Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Salt Lake Tribune reported in March: “Retired Army Lt. Col. and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman alleges Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart have ‘blood on their hands’ when it comes to the escalating crisis in Ukraine. He also accused the two members of Congress of jeopardizing national security through their support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with The Tribune.”

McMullin is candid that he will have policy differences with Democrats. But in his mind, that’s besides the point. His candidacy envisions a cross-partisan, cross-ideological alliance to defeat MAGA authoritarians who put Trump above country and their ideology above democracy. If he is successful in Utah, he might inspire other such collaborations.

