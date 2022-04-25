Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia’s attorney general, Jason S. Miyares, sent a message to police last week: Don’t hesitate to shoot a civilian if you are exasperated, angry or feeling disrespected in the course of any encounter. The state’s self-styled top cop will have your back. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight That same message bore a chilling subtext for Virginians who may have dealings with law enforcement that turn tense: Be very afraid, because police will enjoy impunity if they lose their cool and open fire — even if doing so is manifestly unwarranted and irresponsible.

Mr. Miyares is a Republican who ran a law-and-order campaign for office last year, saying he would ensure law enforcement would “keep you and your family safe.” But last week he dropped the state’s appeal in the death of Bijan Ghaisar, a 25-year-old motorist shot to death in 2017 by two U.S. Park Police officers in Northern Virginia who faced no danger at the time they pulled their triggers. How can Virginians feel safe when Mr. Miyares displays contempt for grand jurors — ordinary Virginians — who concluded the officers’ actions justified manslaughter charges?

Mr. Miyares, blind to the evidence, said the officers “did no more than was necessary and proper” when they shot Ghaisar repeatedly. He failed to mention that Ghaisar, an accountant, was unarmed; that the police pursued him following a fender bender in which his own car was struck from behind; that despite the unthreatening nature of the original incident, the officers rushed at him with guns drawn; that at the moment they opened fire, Ghaisar was inching his car away from them at negligible speed, posing no threat to their safety. Nor did he mention that the Interior Department, which oversees the Park Police, is trying to fire the two officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya.

All that is readily apparent from the in-car video recorded by a Fairfax County police cruiser that trailed the Park Police officers during the incident. It’s why Fairfax County prosecutors sought indictments against the officers, to which the grand jury agreed in 2020. It’s why prosecutors, along with former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring, appealed the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit last year after a federal judge dismissed the case. No matter how many times one watches the video, the plain-as-day conclusion is that the shooting was unjustified.

Last year, Mr. Miyares defeated Mr. Herring, a two-term Democrat, and pledged to get tough on crime and stand with victims. In fact, his attitude toward the victims in this case has been one of heedless indifference; his office never discussed dropping the appeal with Ghaisar’s parents. And when Mr. Miyares acted, he did so late on a Friday afternoon, the timing public officials so often prefer for actions they hope will go unnoticed.

This must not go unnoticed. The Justice Department, which under former Republican attorney general William P. Barr declined to bring federal civil rights charges against the officers in 2019, can and should review and reverse that decision.

