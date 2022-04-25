Virginia’s attorney general, Jason S. Miyares, sent a message to police last week: Don’t hesitate to shoot a civilian if you are exasperated, angry or feeling disrespected in the course of any encounter. The state’s self-styled top cop will have your back.
Mr. Miyares is a Republican who ran a law-and-order campaign for office last year, saying he would ensure law enforcement would “keep you and your family safe.” But last week he dropped the state’s appeal in the death of Bijan Ghaisar, a 25-year-old motorist shot to death in 2017 by two U.S. Park Police officers in Northern Virginia who faced no danger at the time they pulled their triggers. How can Virginians feel safe when Mr. Miyares displays contempt for grand jurors — ordinary Virginians — who concluded the officers’ actions justified manslaughter charges?
Mr. Miyares, blind to the evidence, said the officers “did no more than was necessary and proper” when they shot Ghaisar repeatedly. He failed to mention that Ghaisar, an accountant, was unarmed; that the police pursued him following a fender bender in which his own car was struck from behind; that despite the unthreatening nature of the original incident, the officers rushed at him with guns drawn; that at the moment they opened fire, Ghaisar was inching his car away from them at negligible speed, posing no threat to their safety. Nor did he mention that the Interior Department, which oversees the Park Police, is trying to fire the two officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya.
All that is readily apparent from the in-car video recorded by a Fairfax County police cruiser that trailed the Park Police officers during the incident. It’s why Fairfax County prosecutors sought indictments against the officers, to which the grand jury agreed in 2020. It’s why prosecutors, along with former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring, appealed the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit last year after a federal judge dismissed the case. No matter how many times one watches the video, the plain-as-day conclusion is that the shooting was unjustified.
Last year, Mr. Miyares defeated Mr. Herring, a two-term Democrat, and pledged to get tough on crime and stand with victims. In fact, his attitude toward the victims in this case has been one of heedless indifference; his office never discussed dropping the appeal with Ghaisar’s parents. And when Mr. Miyares acted, he did so late on a Friday afternoon, the timing public officials so often prefer for actions they hope will go unnoticed.
This must not go unnoticed. The Justice Department, which under former Republican attorney general William P. Barr declined to bring federal civil rights charges against the officers in 2019, can and should review and reverse that decision.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Deputy Editorial Page Editor Karen Tumulty; Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus; Associate Editorial Page Editor Jo-Ann Armao (education, D.C. affairs); Jonathan Capehart (national politics); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, the White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care).