Yascha Mounk, a democracy scholar and author of the new book “The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure,” understands better than most the factors straining American democracy. Nevertheless, he holds out hope that pluralistic democracies will not become an oxymoron, in part because, as he explains, “most people just don’t care that much about politics.” That means we can find commonality in “an identification with the dynamic, ever-changing, forward-looking culture of the country.”

I recently had a chance to ask Mounk some questions. Here is our conversation, edited for length and style:

Jennifer Rubin: Why are pluralistic democracies so hard to maintain?

Yascha Mounk: It’s tempting to think that “diversity is our strength.” But anyone who looks at history or psychology quickly learns that there are many reasons why it’s actually very difficult for different ethnic and religious groups to live together peacefully and productively. Even the silliest groups activated our “groupish” nature. Seemingly tolerant, enlightened people turn out to be willing to discriminate against each other on the basis of whether they under- or over-estimate the number of dots on a sheet of paper, or whether they think that a hot dog is a sandwich. Many of the worst conflicts in human history — from the Holocaust to the Rwandan genocide — pitted the members of one ethnic or religious group against the members of another.

Now it might be tempting to think that democratic institutions can help manage those conflicts. But this is another thing that I found in my research: They often exacerbate. In a monarchy, neither of us has power. We both have to trust the king. So if you have more kids than I do, it doesn’t really matter. In a democracy, by contrast, the power of different groups depends much more directly on their size. If you have more kids than me, I’m going to be worried that you’ll be able to out-vote me, to take power away from my group. That’s why democratic institutions actually help to fuel the kind of demographic panic that has become so prominent on the far right in recent years.

Rubin: Our Framers thought about “factions” and believed the Constitution could manage them. What did they miss?

Mounk: The most important political institution that isn’t really mentioned in the founding texts of the United States, or many other democracies, is political parties.

The Framers thought that the size and diversity of America would multiply the number of factions in the country so much that none of them could ever hope to build a stable majority; they all would have to agree on a set of rules that everyone can live with. But in reality, our electoral system has produced two political parties that are incredibly powerful and diametrically opposed. Instead of having hundreds of factions, as the Framers hoped, we have two: Democrats and Republicans.

Now, this political polarization becomes especially dangerous if people have the perception that it also maps onto other important differences of identity. And that’s the case now. In the minds of many Americans, the Democratic Party fights for the interests of “people of color” while the Republican Party fights for the interests of Whites. So the thought that the other side wins becomes even more threatening and intolerable.

Rubin: How can we find unity in a shared culture with such a diverse population?

Mounk: We will never have a single culture. What it means to be American has always been different for people in different parts of the country. And now that the country is even more profoundly diverse than it has been in the past, this obviously won’t change.

But as an immigrant to this country, I am also convinced that most Americans underestimate how many cultural commonalities they do share. America still feels very, very different to me than India or Germany or even other historically Anglo-Saxon countries, like the United Kingdom.

Most people — including most descendants of recent immigrants — who say that they love America love its cities and landscapes, its sights and sounds and smells, its habits and cultural scripts, its celebrities and TikTok stars. And even if we’re sometimes blind to it, that everyday cultural patriotism helps hold our country together.

Rubin: Why are you so optimistic about the future?

Mounk: I like to think that I have come to embrace a realistic optimism. There are deep and serious injustices in the United States — and in just about every other diverse democracy today. We must struggle against them. But over the past decades, we have also seen an immense increase in social tolerance. We have seen a precipitous increase in the rate at which people from different groups form friendships, start businesses or have children together. We have seen immigrants and their descendants make rapid economic and educational progress. And we have even seen the gap between different ethnic groups on everything from wages to life expectancy narrow significantly.

We have a long way to go. But we can build on the progress of the past decades. And to do so, we desperately need a realistic vision of a society that most people would actually want to live in. So that’s what I’ve tried to offer in “The Great Experiment.”

