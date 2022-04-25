Placeholder while article actions load

Walton C. Shepherd is the Virginia director of the Natural Resources Defense Council. There are few opportunities for an incoming Virginia governor to convey their governing approach than in his first vetoes, coming as they do in the first months of the governor’s single term. By that metric, the approach of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), as indicated by a self-defeating veto of a noncontroversial, popularly passed energy efficiency bill, can be described in one word: incoherent.

Yes, there is uncomplicated, if unseemly, hyperpartisanship at work in aiming all 25 vetoes at the other party, particularly at one senator. But looking at the underlying substance of S.B. 347, and not the letter beside the patron’s name, reveals it’s not just dime-store partisanship that’s noteworthy about this veto. Far more notable — and puzzling — is that Youngkin’s erratic veto directly thwarts his very own top policy priority.

S.B. 347 was a common-sense, noncontroversial bill, and it was aimed at precisely what Youngkin repeatedly has invoked as his No. 1 priority: lowering Virginians’ cost of living. And that universally laudable objective is why the bill unsurprisingly passed with very wide bipartisan margins.

To hit that objective, the bill, introduced by state Sen. John J. Bell (D-Loudoun), would have done just one simple thing: ensure that Virginia’s hardest hit electric ratepayers — specifically the elderly, military veterans, the disabled and the working poor — could lower their monthly bills through well-targeted energy efficiency programs. That means simple, everyday improvements, such as better heating and cooling, modernized weatherization against winter cold and summer heat and more efficient lighting.

Those measures would provide those ratepayers with relief from what federal data indicates are among the very highest electric rates not just among neighbor states but all across the South. The bill relied on the commonplace tool of an energy efficiency “performance standard,” which simply would require an electric utility providing efficiency improvements across its system deliver at least a minimum level of energy savings across the electric grid. S.B. 347 would do so by targeting those ratepayers, such as the elderly on fixed incomes, who need bill savings the most.

To further maximize those cost-of-living reductions, the bill Youngkin vetoed targeted the most inefficient, and therefore most costly, houses inhabited by people on low and fixed incomes, the houses in such bad shape they are perpetually “deferred” — or passed over — by the utility’s energy efficiency programs, simply because of their dilapidated conditions. S.B. 347 would ensure those left-behind ratepayers finally see relief from the high cost of being poor, with access to the same efficiency upgrades being installed in higher-income households.

It’s no surprise this common-sense bill was popular in the legislature, receiving a “yes” vote not just from every Republican in the state Senate but also from a majority of Republicans in the otherwise-polarized House of Delegates.

And that makes Youngkin’s veto truly baffling. For someone whose oft-repeated top priority is to lower the cost of living, S.B. 347 was the single bill of more than 800 passed that would have made a difference for electric ratepayers who struggle the most, even before inflation hit. Energy is not cheap in Virginia, where our electric rates, according to federal data, are higher than all but two states across the entire South.

And largely because of Virginia’s lack of efficiency programs, Virginia households burn more electric energy than all but one of our six neighbors. Combine high rates with our inefficiency and waste, and Virginians’ electric bills are among the top 10 most expensive in the nation. Yet Youngkin vetoed relief from precisely that cost burden.

As irrational as Youngkin’s veto is, he is at least consistent in his inconsistency: Youngkin has also arbitrarily taken high-profile aim at the popular Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, supported by more than two out of three Virginians. That initiative reduces Virginia’s air pollution and wisely invests in our best untapped resource to achieve lower costs and energy independence: efficiency. As with his veto of the popular S.B. 347, it’s unclear just who Youngkin’s self-defeating animosity is aimed to please. One can only assume future political donors and out-of-state fossil fuel interests, who are only too happy to oblige Virginians’ inefficient waste of expensive electricity, largely fueled by high-cost natural gas imported from elsewhere.

Whether Youngkin’s policy is borne of wildly premature aspirations to a higher office or of being surrounded by too many advisers working at cross-purposes, his senseless veto is a major missed opportunity to fulfill his own agenda and advance sorely needed bipartisanship.

The last thing Virginians want is four years of deliberate polarization and decisions guided by erratic impulses of hyperpartisanship that undercut everyone’s best interests, including, ultimately, Youngkin’s.

So, for the good of both Youngkin’s own professed agenda and for everyday Virginians, here’s to hoping, that when it returns to Richmond on Wednesday, the legislature sticks to its initial guns. Despite Youngkin’s worst impulses, S.B. 347 should become law.

