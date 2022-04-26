Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Perry Bacon Jr.’s April 21 Thursday Opinion column, “Bidenism is failing. The question is how badly.”: I would argue it’s not that Bidenism is failing America. It’s that Americans are failing President Biden. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight After five years of open incitement to hatred and revenge under former president Donald Trump and his GOP, Americans are no longer able to grasp what Mr. Biden has to offer: a return to normality where “an eye for an eye” does not prevail but where we accept our differences and relearn to live with one another. What gave the United States its richness and strength, the melting pot, has fractured into solitary “pots” incapable of melting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin must be so pleased with the United States, still turning slowly into Russia, with his help.

Camille Grosdidier, Washington

After reading Perry Bacon Jr.’s April 21 Thursday Opinion column, I think it’s clear that voters in the coming midterm elections need to stop deciding for whom to vote by how much the incumbent did for them personally. Instead, we need to look at how much our country’s fragile democracy has been strengthened under President Biden and decide that that is enough for now.

My thank-you list to Mr. Biden is short: I no longer have to wake up every day and hear about the previous president’s unethical, potentially unlawful and corrupt democracy-destroying action nor listen to his lies and rantings. It just feels normal now, and I’m so thankful for that.

Many of our problems, such as immigration and gun violence, can be fixed by Congress over time if we vote to keep the current Democrats in office and add new Democrats to the slim majority they have in Congress now. In other words, stay the course. Voters need to be as determined to uphold democracy over the long run as the Trumpers are determined to undermine our democracy and electoral system.

Jane Powers, Takoma Park

