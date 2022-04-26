In his April 21 Thursday Opinion column, “Who’s afraid of Elon Musk?,” Jason Willick argued that those criticizing Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter are using “specious and self-serving” arguments. To illustrate, Mr. Willick summarized these arguments in four “talking points” that were mere strawmen. I don’t think most Americans fear Twitter under Mr. Musk becoming “a cesspool of abuse and violent threats” (in Mr. Willick’s phrasing) any more so than currently. Nor do we fear Mr. Musk acting as a troll (we’re used to that) or that billionaires owning mass media platforms necessarily pose a danger to our democracy (we Post readers have happily learned otherwise).