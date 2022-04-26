Placeholder while article actions load

The Federal Reserve has all but guaranteed that interest rates are going up by half a percentage point, to nearly 1 percent, when Fed leaders make their next announcement on May 4. It’s the most aggressive rate increase the U.S. central bank has made since 2000, when the dot-com boom was overheating markets and the economy. Now there’s a much more sinister economic malady afoot — high inflation — and in our view the Fed is overdue to start taking more aggressive action to contain it.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said last week that a larger-than-normal hike is “on the table” for May, which is about as much confirmation as the central bank leader ever gives about what’s coming. Wall Street reacted swiftly, sending stocks tanking and bond yields higher. But the more important move was the rise of mortgage rates above 5 percent, their highest levels in more than a decade. The housing market, like so much of the pandemic economy, needs to cool off so supply and demand can return to a more equal footing. For now, the Fed needs to ignore market gyrations and focus on bringing the heat down in the real economy — especially the exorbitant demand for all sorts of goods, from cars and homes to bikes and gardening tools.

While headlines focused on Powell’s signaling of action next week, his more important line was this one: “It is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly” to raise interest rates. He added that “front-end loading” seems wise to him. The need for a big May rate hike was obvious as inflation soared higher in March, largely because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact on energy. But there are also troubling signs that inflation is spreading to the service sector and that businesses and consumers foresee sustained elevated inflation. A large June hike is also likely. The real question for the Fed is what happens later this year. Powell needs to remain clear that taming inflation is the top priority for a while.

It’s becoming popular to bash the Fed, as well as Congress and the White House, for doing too much to aid and stimulate the economy during the pandemic. In reality, it’s far too early to judge the results. What’s clear is the job market is nearly healed two years after the crisis began, compared with about eight years to recover after the Great Recession. The United States also did not see a surge in poverty this time, and while some businesses did close, it was not the avalanche initially feared. These are major successes. They came with the underbelly of inflation. If the Fed can’t tame inflation in the coming months, the nation could easily fall into another recession. But there’s also a path forward in which the economy continues to grow and this recovery goes down in history for its swiftness. We should all be rooting for that outcome.

