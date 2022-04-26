Placeholder while article actions load

A new poll from the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard Kennedy School is causing angst among Democrats for showing that President Biden’s approval rating among young voters has dropped substantially. But the party as a whole doesn’t need to panic about young voters — at least not more than it does about the broader electorate.

The poll reports that, while young voters are largely frustrated about the lack of progress under Biden, “18-to-29-year-olds are on track to match 2018’s record-breaking youth turnout in a midterm election this November and prefer Democratic control 55%-34%.” That’s essentially no different from how young people voted in 2020, as CNN’s Harry Enten points out. Enten also notes that voters under 30 support Democrats on a generic congressional ballot much more than they support President Biden.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

John Della Volpe, director of the IOP poll, finds: “While this is an off-year election, there’s no evidence in this survey that young Americans are off the grid. Their contempt for a system that favors the elite and is overwhelmingly partisan is clear, but at the same time they see a role for government and are unlikely to abandon those most in need.” Moreover, Volpe said, they are as engaged, if not more, than they were in the recent midterms. That’s contrary to the gloom-and-doom mood among many Democrats.

Advertisement

The percentage of young people who have shifted from generic Democratic preference to Republican from 2020 is similar to the change in the general electorate of roughly five to six points. Turnout among the under-30 group is on track to match 2018. Moreover, Republicans have not won over young voters. The IOP poll finds: “By a double-digit margin (-11), young Americans believe the Democratic party cares more about serving the interests of the elite (39%) than young people like them (28%).” As for the GOP, “51% of young Americans under 30 believe the GOP cares more about the elite than serving the interests of people like them (21%).”

The poll also reveals some other interesting data points:

There is no hue and cry to cancel student debt: “85% of young Americans favor some form of government action on student loan debt, but only 38% favor total debt cancellation.” Other options favored by a significant slice of younger voters include assistance with repayment or limiting debt cancellation to the truly needy.

There is a serious mental health crisis in this age group: “Most young Americans under 30 (52%) report feeling ‘down, depressed, or hopeless’ for several days or more in the past two weeks.” A horrifying 24 percent “report having thoughts at least several times in the last two weeks that they would be ‘better off dead’ or of ‘hurting themselves.' … About a quarter of young Americans (26%) know of a peer or family member who has died from suicide.” Black, Asian American, female and LGBTQ young voters report even higher numbers in these categories.

Large segments of non-White young people feel targeted: “Three-fifths (59%) of young Black Americans believe people of their racial background are under ‘a lot’ of attack in America,” the poll reports. It adds that “43% of AAPI youth, 37% of Hispanics, and 19% of whites feel the same.” That number rises to 45 percent among LGBTQ young people.

This group of voters is far more likely to support teaching about systemic racism than not, with more than 40 percent in favor and 22 percent opposed. Interestingly, the support remains essentially unchanged regardless of whether the pollsters mention critical race theory.

Young people place education as the second-most important issue after the economy: “Overall, 50% of young Americans ranked education as one of the two most important factors to America’s global strength in the future; fewer Republicans (39%) rated education as one of the top two factors than Democrats (54%); Democrats ranked education first among all factors, including above the economy.”

The numbers are striking and clear. More than canceling student debt, lawmakers would be wise to make a huge push on education — including accurate instruction about race — and mental health. Access to mental health providers must increase, and financial assistance for those who require it must be extended.

Advertisement

Moreover, Democrats must denounce politicians who try to bully or isolate groups of Americans. This is not a matter of “teaching kindergartners about gender identity”; rather, the issue is politicians who seek to deny transgender people legitimate medical care and ostracize such communities. Doing so only contributes to the mental and emotional stress these Americans already experience, putting lives at risk. Young people will rightly view anyone who remains mum about this for fear of engaging in culture wars as cowardly.

Candidly, the numbers suggest that young people strongly dislike politics and politicians, with nearly half of 18- to 29-year-olds viewing politics as having a “negative impact” on their mental health. Democrats should listen to their profound concerns about education and attend to their mental and emotional needs.

GiftOutline Gift Article