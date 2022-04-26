Placeholder while article actions load

Twitter’s announcement on Monday that its board has accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the social media platform set off wild speculation about the future of the company, social media, defeated former president Donald Trump and politics more broadly. The better question is whether Musk is ready for the headache he just took on.

Musk explained his vision for the company in a statement: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” He vowed, “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.” We’ll see.

Twitter’s multifaceted problems don’t disappear by Musk taking the company private. As the Information reports: “Musk faces immense challenges in reviving the 15-year-old service, which has suffered from stagnant user growth and uneven ad revenue performance for years. Ad industry executives on Monday warned that advertisers could flee the service if Musk relaxes controls over content and allows misinformation and other toxic material to flourish. He is also likely to face resistance from some of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, many of whom dislike Musk’s brand of free-speech politics.” It’s also far from clear whether Musk will be able to service the $25 billion in debt he’s taking on to purchase the economy.

Whether MAGA cultists will gain exposure on the platform because of Musk’s free speech views remains to be seen. His leadership could prove to be a boost to the GOP, or simply an unfortunate annoyance as their shenanigans receive more attention. (Trump said Monday he won’t return to Twitter and will stick with his own problem-plagued site, though it’s not clear he can resist the lure of the platform’s much-larger user base.)

But American partisan politics is not the central concern for Twitter’s new owner — at least not directly. If right-wingers dream of a platform that would welcome back Trump and the sludge of misinformation generated by his followers, they might consider whether it is viable to maintain a platform that includes terrorism threats, crime narratives, targeted hate speech and more. The issue is not whether to moderate content but how much moderation will be needed to satisfy advertisers, users and regulators.

As NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote in a statement: “Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter. Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy.” He added, “Protecting our democracy is of utmost importance, especially as the midterm elections approach. Mr. Musk: lives are at risk, and so is American democracy.”

Just days before Musk’s announcement, the European Union came out with a new regulatory regimen that directly challenges Musk’s view of a Wild West social media environment. NPR reports, “Big tech companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta will have to police their platforms more strictly to better protect European users from hate speech, disinformation and other harmful online content under landmark [European Union] legislation approved early Saturday.” The law will require tech companies to “make it easier for users to flag problems, ban online ads aimed at kids and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines.”

The E.U., which is not constrained by the First Amendment, can exercise severe controls on social media. NPR explains:

Under the EU law, governments would be able to ask companies take down a wide range of content that would be deemed illegal, including material that promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter would have to give users tools to flag such content in an “easy and effective way” so that it can be swiftly removed.

That regulatory structure might pose an insurmountable hurdle for Musk’s vision, forcing him either to leave the European market or comply with its regulatory mandate, which might in turn require changes worldwide. Moreover, the passage of a European scheme might spur progress on reform efforts in the United States, further complicating operation of low-moderated social media platforms.

Musk’s move might also be less than beneficial for Telsa stockholders. Not only does Tesla face new competition from entrants to the electric car industry, but Musk — widely seen as a right-wing gadfly — also could become increasingly unattractive to progressive Tesla customers. Do they really want to buy a car from the new impresario of Trump-friendly social media when they can purchase a comparable product from a company without the Musk baggage?

As a matter of public policy and political sanity, the central issues surrounding social media won’t vanish anytime soon. What is the public’s interest in curbing disinformation? Should platforms that make money by extending user time through mysterious algorithms that radicalize users and can prey on children’s mental health enjoy freedom from liability?

For those who see Musk as either the savior of social media or the devil incarnate, remember that the platform, which has an estimated 436 million users, is minuscule compared to Facebook, which counts its users in the billions (nearly 3 billion in January). Those concerned about the future of democracy and civilized society might want to keep their focus on the biggest player, which for the foreseeable future will still be Mark Zuckerberg.

