Joe Manchin is at it again. The West Virginia Democratic senator organized a bipartisan meeting this week to try to move forward on legislation boosting energy production, and says he wants some climate change mitigation as well. He hopes to get Republican support for this. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight At the same time, The Post reports, the White House is trying one more time to engage Manchin in talks about a bill resuscitating aspects of President Biden’s agenda. This would theoretically pass via reconcilation, with only Democrats. It would include lowering prescription drug prices and rolling back some 2017 GOP tax cuts, with hundreds of millions of dollars raised getting plowed into deficit reduction.

Yet the White House is pessimistic about the prospects of getting Manchin to agree to anything at all, per The Post’s Jeff Stein. Which is reasonable. Why would anyone believe Manchin is serious about getting to yes on anything?

Manchin does seem to entertain genuine policy goals. He has consistently supported undoing some GOP tax cuts so wealthy people pay more. He genuinely wants to reduce inflation and decrease the deficit. He has supported certain types of tax incentives to encourage development of renewable energy sources.

But, now that we’re apparently going through this again, it’s worth noting that Manchin’s apparent seriousness about such policy goals is exactly what makes this situation so frustrating.

At this point, Democrats of all ideological stripes are desperate to pass more legislation before they lose control of at least one chamber in the midterms — and their chance to act on climate and economic inequality possibly for years to come.

And so, if Manchin wants to get to yes on a deal resembling the framework he seems to support, Democrats will do pretty much whatever is necessary to get there.

Yet the tone among Democratic aides is weary and fatalistic. And for good reason.

Take taxes. On the Democrats-only reconciliation bill, Manchin now says he wants to increase the corporate tax rate to 25 percent and the capital gains tax rate to 28 percent.

Yet Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) opposes any increase in tax rates, including for corporations. Republicans explicitly see Sinema as their weapon to kill any hikes even if Manchin is ready to vote for them.

Or take the calendar. Now that Manchin wants bipartisan talks on an energy package, let’s recall how long Manchin’s previous efforts to chase bipartisan support ended up taking.

It was way back in June of last year that Manchin announced that he would seek Republican support for legislation protecting voting rights. In October, every last Republican in the Senate decided to filibuster Manchin’s compromise proposal. That process took more than four months.

Manchin did have success winning GOP support for an infrastructure bill, which passed last August. Yet that, too, ended up taking many months.

Now with each passing day, the chances shrink of getting any Republicans — let alone 10 — to join Democrats on anything. The election is just over six months away, and Republicans can taste control of Congress. They are unlikely to undermine that by striking a deal that Democrats can tout as an accomplishment.

What’s more, it’s easy to see Manchin being even more reluctant to do anything partisan via reconciliation without any new bipartisan deal to give him cover.

On top of that, the status quo is serving Manchin well. Morning Consult polls show that over the last year, Manchin has boosted his approval ratings more than any other senator, from 40 percent to 57 percent.

How? In part by making Republican voters happy. His approval among them rose to 69 percent. Is he likely to disturb this arrangement?

Still another problem is that Manchin is a bit like quicksilver in private discussions, according to Democratic aides.

Those who are sympathetic to Manchin say he killed the reconciliation agenda at the end of last year (launching a thousand Lucy-and-the-football gifs) only because Democrats never seriously tried to give him what he wanted, i.e., fewer programs on a permanent basis.

That’s dubious, but even if you accept this, it’s obvious that he’s being cagey about what he can support right now. As The Post reports: “Manchin has not yet made clear to the White House precisely what he would support in a final agreement.”

Individual Democratic senators have been informally talking to Manchin about possibilities similar to outlines he’s floated, a senior Senate Democratic aide says. But even when this happens, it’s not clear whether he thinks of these talks as actual negotiations.

“Members have been continuing to engage him,” the aide tells us, but they are still “waiting for a signal” that these talks are actually “down to negotiation time.” The result, says the aide, is that even when Manchin discusses a possible deal, senators never know “how serious he is.”

Democrats aren’t giving up. Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are in discussions about a reconciliation bill that would roll back some GOP tax cuts and reduce the deficit.

But as another Democratic aide told us, Manchin refuses to indicate whether he could ultimately vote yes on even a package that is crafted around his specifications.

As this aide put it: “This is the nightmare we’ve been living with for the last six months.”

