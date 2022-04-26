In asserting that expanded fossil-fuel extraction on federal lands and waters is somehow good for our country and the planet, the April 21 editorial “ Energy rationality, U.S. edition ” managed to misstate or simply ignore a number of simple facts that prove the foolishness of such a shortsighted policy.

First, to suggest that President Biden’s plan is reasonable simply because the oil and gas industry didn’t get all it wanted from him is absurd; the industry would drill and frack every square inch of the country if it could. Second, the editorial’s advocacy for a market-based solution to getting off fossil fuels is inherently flawed; without clean-energy alternatives, everyday consumers will be forced to pay whatever price necessary to drive to work or heat their homes, however big the burden on their families. Third, the industry is unabashedly prioritizing the lucrative export of oil and gas over bolstering domestic supply to reduce costs at home.