In asserting that expanded fossil-fuel extraction on federal lands and waters is somehow good for our country and the planet, the April 21 editorial “Energy rationality, U.S. edition” managed to misstate or simply ignore a number of simple facts that prove the foolishness of such a shortsighted policy.
The truth is this: Only an aggressive, immediate transition to clean-energy sources will halt economic and environmental chaos for our people and the planet.
Mitch Jones, Baltimore
The writer is managing director of policy for Food & Water Watch.