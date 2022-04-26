Placeholder while article actions load

News of a new editor to lead the New York Times triggered a memory. Abraham Lincoln was once asked about the glamour of the presidency. He answered with the story of a man who was tarred and feathered. This painful and humiliating mob punishment involved being stripped, covered with hot tar, then showered with plucked feathers that stuck to the blistering goo. In this condition, he was then compelled to perch on a wooden rail to be carried out of town.

As he rode away, the man said: “If it wasn’t for the honor of the thing, I’d rather walk.”

Joseph Kahn, a distinguished foreign correspondent and experienced newsroom manager, has won the high — and often painful — honor of the top job in the United States’ most prominent newsroom. If recent history is any guide, he may find himself sooner or later spitting feathers.

The job is fraught with professional peril: Two of the past four occupants suffered embarrassing defenestration, while others have endured frequent denunciations. Why this exalted perch is so dangerous is not well understood, however. The problem is not the great influence of the Times; like all institutions, the paper is less influential than it was before the Internet, even though it is more widely read. The job is a tightrope walk over a lake of fire because certain people engage with the Times as though it were a cult as opposed to a mere content-provider.

If the Times were just a source of content, all its editors would be wreathed in glory. The company’s far-flung journalists generate a gob-smacking range of articles, essays, photos, videos, podcasts, maps, charts, recipes, reviews, games and so on, day in, day out, year upon year. Some of that coverage concerns what writer Tom Wolfe called “status details” — the often subtle behaviors, possessions, interests and attitudes that mark a person’s membership in a particular class of elites.

That most people don’t eat morels, or buy NFTs, or think much about kitchen islands is precisely the point. The Times is not for most people. It is for special people.

They are not the Midwestern bankers and corporate executives who are the traditional members of the Wall Street Journal club. Members of the Times cult tend to be on the young end of the news consumption market and highly educated — and therefore, arguably, prone to the mistaken belief that every question has one correct answer, if only the diligent student can find it.

These answers change over time. (That’s what makes them news.) Where the cult once braised short ribs in Le Creuset pots, members now roast Brussels sprouts on sheet pans. Woody Allen used to be a genius before being monstrous. Liz Cheney used to be monstrous before being a genius.

Today, most Times readers access their content online, but for many years they received their daily gospel in paper form, wrapped in blue plastic bags. The blue was brilliant marketing, for wherever one traveled in the United States and saw the blue bag on a porch or a driveway — usually in college towns and state capitals — it was a badge of progressive values and disposable income. It said: Here lives a person who prefers eco-friendly hotels and knows that Thomas Keller is a chef; who used to count steps and now monitors hydration; who knows the right answer to every political question if only the world would shut up and listen.

Editing the Times is a crushing job because, for the cult, the daily product is not the expression of a company; it’s an expression of themselves.

Kahn will succeed the estimable Dean Baquet, whose tenure in the hot seat has been marred by persistent — if ludicrous — charges that his news judgment was somehow responsible for the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016. Baquet, his noisy critics insist, should have ignored former FBI director James B. Comey’s decision to reopen a federal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s flouting of email regulations.

Baquet has been correct to dismiss this nonsense. Trump voters who take their cues from the New York Times are as rare as preschoolers who shop for NFTs. Kahn should ignore the criticism as well. Because it’s one thing to lead a cult of admirers — as he now will — but quite another to drink the Kool-Aid.

