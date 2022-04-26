Placeholder while article actions load

Across the country — as Florida bans discussion of sexual orientation and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) issues executive orders limiting discussions of race and sex [“ A tyrant’s playbook in Virginia ,” editorial, April 20] — politicians have decreed rules that supposedly protect “parental rights” over the education of public school students. In reality, however, those rules favor one group of parents over others and trample the rights of most parents to control the education of their children.

In my 16 years on the Fairfax County School Board, I voted on many sensitive issues. My touchstone was never about who spoke the loudest or sent the most emails. It was always about how best to prepare children to thrive in the world of the 21st century. And when anyone claimed to speak for hundreds or thousands of others, I reminded them that in our society it is relatively easy to find hundreds or thousands of people to be for or against pretty much anything.