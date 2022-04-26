Placeholder while article actions load

Senate Republicans are reportedly trying to scale back President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports. This is an absurd idea, from both a foreign policy and a political perspective. Let’s start with the foreign policy reasons for keeping the tariffs in place. China has emerged as the strongest geopolitical adversary to the United States. Its fast-growing economy has fueled its military buildup and diplomatic adventurism. Slowing that growth ought to be the primary aim of U.S. international economic strategy, as it would force Beijing to choose between protecting its economy and continuing its aggression abroad. We should want Chinese leaders to have to make such tough, politically fraught decisions rather than bail them out.

Political reasons for the tariffs might be harder to grasp but are still relevant. Polls regularly show that Republican voters see China as an enemy. The most recent Economist-YouGov poll, for example, found that 51 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of Trump voters classify China as an enemy, with an additional 30 percent in each group saying it is unfriendly. Primary challengers could easily label every incumbent Republican who voted to roll back Trump’s tariffs as both anti-Trump and pro-China. Courting that sort of attack makes no sense.

Advertisement

Republican political strategists should also note the difference between Trump voters and Republicans, which suggests that many Democrats and independents who voted for Trump view China unfavorably. Anecdotal evidence supports the idea that working-class swing voters are vehemently against trade with China. Rep. Tim Ryan, the leading Democratic candidate for Ohio’s open Senate seat, focused his campaign’s first television ad exclusively on attacking trade with China, saying “it’s us versus them.” His polls clearly tell him that Trump’s working-class voters — the people who voted for Barack Obama twice but then soured on Democrats — want to take on China. If Republicans refuse to do so, they could threaten all of their party’s political gains in places such as the Upper Midwest.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow Add

That should be of particular concern in the midterms. Republicans are defending Senate seats in four Midwestern states — Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All of these states went for Obama and then shifted dramatically to the right as Trump made curtailing free trade a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign. Democrats are now facing massive headwinds because of the Biden administration’s incompetence. Republicans pushing the repeal of tariffs on our country’s No. 1 enemy could give Democrats the edge they need in those races.

Senators who think repealing tariffs could be sold as an anti-inflationary measure should think again. Today’s high inflation is caused by a mixture of supply chain issues and the massive explosion of the money supply over the past two years. Repealing the tariffs won’t change the price an importer charges; it would simply give Chinese shippers and manufacturers the ability to charge more on their own behalf. They would have the market power to make those price hikes stick, and consumers won’t see any benefit. Repealing tariffs on Chinese imports in this environment would simply transfer even more wealth to the Communist Party.

Advertisement

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has a better approach to addressing concerns about high prices. He introduced a bill in 2019, the Tariff Rebate Act, that would give the money raised from Chinese tariffs back to working- and middle-class Americans. The most recent monthly Treasury statement shows revenue from customs duties totaling $48.5 billion in the first six months of the fiscal year, about 33 percent higher than last year’s total through the same period. The Treasury Department projects tariffs will raise more than $92 billion this year — likely an underestimate given the high demand for goods that are driving prices up. There’s a lot of money to give back to Americans to offset inflation.

Republicans who want to listen to their constituents should welcome the pressure that tariffs place on China. Tariffs encourage companies to move some manufacturing back home, which working-class voters want, or out of China and into other places in Asia and Latin America. U.S. investment in countries such as India and Indonesia would help the United States influence their governments to help counter China’s rise, and investment in Mexico and Central America could help stem the influx of migrants swamping the southern U.S. border. Indeed, it’s hard to think of a Republican voter’s concern that wouldn’t be helped by pushing production out of China. Tariffs are the most efficient and effective way to do that.

Senators should also consider whether they want to give Trump a political lifeline. His influence is sinking fast, in part because so many GOP leaders now echo his policy priorities. Going back on tariffs gives Trump an issue on which to rail against GOP leaders. Why would Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies want that as they fight to regain the majority?

Tariffs on Chinese imports are geopolitically and politically sound. Republican senators should take the winning hand Trump gave them rather than try to turn back the clock and cater to big-business demands.

GiftOutline Gift Article