Twitter and the community that has grown on it are a real net plus for American society, despite some downsides. I’m worried billionaire Elon Musk, who reached a deal Monday to buy the social media platform, will change that for the worse. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight There are at least three huge positive aspects to Twitter. First, it’s where people who are passionate or experts on certain subjects, particularly in culture, politics and sports, have created a really useful conversation space. It’s not clear to me how this happened or why it happened on Twitter, as opposed to Facebook or another platform. But I know that if a conflict breaks out in a country I don’t know a lot about, or the president talks about an issue that’s new to me, I can hop on Twitter and learn a lot quickly. Most experts haven’t published more than a few op-eds in major papers, and I often don’t have time to read their books, so Twitter provides a fast way to access enormous amounts of knowledge. I have learned so much from so many academics, activists and writers, on a wide range of topics, whose work I first became familiar with on Twitter.

Second, Twitter functions as a wire service, newspaper and magazine all in one, except you get to choose the content you want, based on who you follow. I’m more interested in what the people I follow think is the most important news of the moment than what the TV news producers or newspaper editors do. You might say I’m creating an information bubble. Maybe, but if you follow a variety of people, you get a variety of content. And most of the people I know offline are in a different kind of information bubble anyway — the mainstream media, which often covers a small set of stories from a fairly narrow perspective.

Third, Twitter has created an alternative power structure — one where historically marginalized people, groups and ideas have outsize influence and “the establishment” gets truly challenged. For example, in a nation where no Black woman is currently a U.S. senator or has ever been a governor, Twitter is one place in American society where Black women are often very influential voices, particularly on political issues.

And just as significant, on Twitter, the powerful can’t, via their aides, security staff or other means, block others from holding them to account.

There is a practice on Twitter of replying to or quoting the tweet of someone who makes a particularly offensive or dumb comment, rather than retweeting them, which creates what is known as a “ratio.” Many of the cries about “mobs,” “cancel culture” and “silencing” online flow from these ratios. Sometimes, this criticism is sexist or racist or simply overly harsh. But often powerful people get tweets ratioed — and then start complaining about being criticized. That leaves them with two choices and neither is a slam dunk: They can stay off Twitter, thereby allowing an influential platform to exist without them; or continue on with the risk of public accountability they usually avoid. The familiar claim that “Twitter is toxic” is often best understood as “my critics can slam me on Twitter, everyone can see it, and I can’t use my power or money to stop it the way I can offline.”

That power-balancing is why I’m worried about Musk. It’s hard to imagine that he wants to run a service that helps left-wing academics shape American culture while wealthy and powerful people, like Musk and his friends, get mocked and shamed. His political views are often described as complicated — but he seems like a typical rich guy to me, supportive of same-sex marriage and abortion rights but wary of unions, activism and anything else that would meaningfully threaten his power. I suspect he will make subtle changes that make the product less threatening for other rich elite people.

It’s also clearly not ideal to have billionaires keep buying up important Americans institutions. But let’s not pretend here — I cash the checks every two weeks from the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, so clearly I’m not totally opposed to billionaires owning media products. I’m also concerned that Musk’s vision for free speech will end up allowing more radical right-wing people to stay on Twitter no matter how bigoted they are or how much misinformation they circulate. But there is already plenty of crazy right-wing content on Twitter and on other platforms, and I’m somewhat uncomfortable with the most influential politician in the United States (Donald Trump) being banned from one of our major political communication hubs. (I suspect that Musk will eventually allow Trump back on.)

All that said, Musk may not end what’s good about Twitter — or change it much at all. He made his billions by being a smart businessman — and running off the community that has come together on Twitter would reduce the value of the product.

So I’m not sure what will happen to Twitter. But I’m confident that the people who have spent years using it to get smarter and more engaged aren’t going to stop now. Elon Musk should operate something that closely resembles today’s Twitter or else the real talent of Twitter — its users — is likely to build the value of someone else’s platform.

