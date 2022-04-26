Placeholder while article actions load

If you’re Elon Musk, it’s good to be technoking. While that title — Musk’s preferred one at Tesla — may sound like a joke, it’s an apt term considering the scale at which he’s operating, most recently in his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. And it goes a long way in explaining why Musk gives so many people the jitters: He’s a private individual, but he’s acting like a government.

Much of the conversation around Musk’s wealth and that of his fellow centibillionaires focuses on ranking them in relation to one another. But in the case of Twitter, different comparisons are more revealing.

Musk’s $44 billion deal for the social media company is 55 times the value of one of the tranches of aid the Biden administration sent to Ukraine to help fend off Russia’s invasion. It’s 22 times the cost of the coronavirus tests the government mailed to Americans for free earlier this year.

One way to look at Musk is as simply another super-rich person laying down an obscene amount for a diverting hobby. The rich have always found imaginative ways to spend their money, whether they’re snapping up T. rex skeletons and tennis tournaments or building billion-dollar mansions and superyachts the size of neighborhoods. (The Washington Post is perhaps Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s most traditional hobby: Press barony has a much longer history than, say, the building of giant clocks in the West Texas mountains.)

Those purchases might feel gaudier or more self-indulgent than a social media service, which after all is a revenue-generating business. Yet the most expensive among them seems like a bauble compared with the $44 billion Musk is paying for Twitter. That money could buy 2,327 Bugatti La Voiture Noire coupes — or 335,621 Tesla Model S Plaid cars. It is 88 times the amount a Norwegian billionaire is investing in the REV Ocean, an enormous research vessel with yachtlike finishes whose mission is to save the world’s waters.

Then there’s this: The nature of Twitter matters as much as, or more than, the money it cost Musk to buy it.

In announcing the acquisition, Musk described Twitter as “the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” That makes the service sound more like a public good than a private asset. And that’s the unnerving part of watching Musk, a private individual, wielding the kind of resources and power we more often associate with a state.

Given Musk’s addiction to online drama, it’s reasonable to feel anxious about how he might govern his new fiefdom. Telling one’s partner she might be a simulation or getting high on air with podcast host Joe Rogan are relatively benign acts on the world-historical scale of Powerful People Behaving Oddly. But Musk is erratic and eccentric enough that watching him accumulate power feels risky even if he might ultimately be constrained by the debt he took on to buy Twitter, or by the laws other countries are passing to govern its operations.

Musk’s Twitter purchase also isn’t the first time he’s embarked on something that feels like a public function. As the United States has de-emphasized human exploration of space, private companies such as Musk’s SpaceX (and Bezos’s Blue Origin) have stepped in to fill the gap.

Musk’s ambitions to colonize Mars may not come to fruition in his lifetime, if they’re ever fulfilled by anyone. But his vision raises the prospect that a private company might beat a nation state to the Red Planet. Think: the conquistadors operating without the backing of the Spanish Empire.

The futurist novelist Kim Stanley Robinson frequently writes about what he calls “metanationals,” fictional companies so large that they turn nation states into clients and pursue foreign — or transplanetary — agendas of their own. But Robinson’s dreams of competing private space elevators and super-corporations sending ambassadors to Mars don’t include individuals as rich and powerful as Musk may become.

That said, it’s worth remembering this: Even technokings have to cope with entrenched bureaucracies and the basic realities of the problems they’re trying to tackle.

Musk’s personality and supreme self-confidence won’t magically reconcile the wildly divergent demands Twitter users make of the service. He may be able to tweet his way to an inflated market value for Tesla, but he can’t post his way to Mars. And while the “town square,” in Musk’s mind, may be an amusing debating society, in the real world, the clash of ideas that Twitter enables can have fateful consequences.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. In buying Twitter, Musk may be chasing his bliss. But he’s also adding to his burden.

