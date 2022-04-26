Placeholder while article actions load

Carl Tobias is Williams Chair in Law at the University of Richmond. On Wednesday, the Virginia General Assembly returns to Richmond to finish the work it began in the regular session that ended in March. This session will address Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) action on bills the legislature passed. Soon thereafter, the legislators must finalize the budget for the next biennium, which is a critical state responsibility. However, the General Assembly must discharge another crucial duty that the Virginia Constitution bestows on it: electing justices to dozen-year terms for vacancies that arise on the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Two openings resulted when Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons and Justice William C. Mims retired this year. Lemons stepped down as chief justice on Dec. 31 before retiring in February. Mims retired on March 31, a decision he announced last summer. Each justice dutifully provided sufficient notice that enabled the General Assembly to satisfy its responsibility for electing worthy successors. Both justices were dedicated public servants for decades. Lemons served as a Richmond Circuit Court judge, a Court of Appeals judge and a Supreme Court justice before his colleagues elected him chief justice. Mims served 14 years as a Virginia delegate and senator, three years as chief deputy attorney general and nearly a year as Virginia attorney general when Robert F. McDonnell (R) resigned to run for governor. He was elected in 2010 to be a justice. Each justice helped expeditiously, inexpensively and fairly resolve cases that were important to millions of Virginians.

Advertisement

The General Assembly should carefully and swiftly elect well-qualified, mainstream individuals to both vacancies for several reasons. First, the legislature must fulfill this clear duty that the Virginia Constitution imposes so that the coequal judicial branch’s highest court will have all its members. The legislature had substantial time to discharge its responsibility in the regular session, but time remains in the special session to fill the openings.

Second, though the Virginia Constitution suggests that General Assembly election is the general rule, it provides for gubernatorial appointment should a vacancy occur when the legislature is not in session or the General Assembly lacks time to elect someone, for example, because it receives late notice. This proviso seems meant to be a rarely invoked exception, because the constitution requires that the legislature elect someone to any vacancy within 30 days of next coming into regular session, although legislatures since 1900 have elected numerous fine justices whom governors had first appointed.

Third, the General Assembly has completed much of the work needed to elect new justices. For example, the House Courts of Justice and the Senate Judiciary committees have conducted interviews with a number of highly qualified, mainstream candidates who promise to be excellent justices. Illustrative are Judges Randolph A. Beales, Mary B. Malveaux, Stuart Raphael and Wesley Russell; all serve on the Court of Appeals of Virginia, fulfilling duties that most closely resemble those of justices. Each committee only must now approve two candidates and send them to the Senate and House, which must convene debates and votes.

Advertisement

Finally, General Assembly election is the “normal” process, which facilitates new members’ absorption into the seven-justice court. Legislative election concomitantly minimizes potential risks that gubernatorial appointment could permit. General Assembly election seems more resistant to the partisanship and politicization that can undercut public respect for the legislature, the selection process, the Supreme Court and the justices elected.

When it meets this week, the General Assembly should expeditiously elect two new outstanding justices so the Virginia Supreme Court will be at full strength.

GiftOutline Gift Article