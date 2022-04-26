Placeholder while article actions load

When I read in the April 21 front-page article “The overlooked orphans of gun violence” about two siblings orphaned by gun violence, I thought about my own trauma and despair as a gun violence survivor and someone who grew up seeing loved ones victimized by crime. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight As gun violence escalates, communities most harmed by crime are speaking up. Crime victims see a desperate need for more trauma recovery services. We understand that traumatized people don’t heal without help, and getting that help is key to ending cycles of violence.

In 2009, I was shot during a robbery while leaving a convenience store just a few blocks from home. I spent months recovering from my physical injuries, but I received no help for my psychological wounds. With my dreams of playing professional basketball crushed, I had to find a new direction. My life could easily have taken a different path.

Today, my organization fights for victims’ services, such as those provided free of charge through Trauma Recovery Centers. We’ve established 39 centers from California to Florida. We fight for economic protections for victims and rehabilitation for people with past records. How our country addresses crime is not working. Crime victims are calling for a proven, humane approach to public safety and justice. Leaders serious about reducing crime would do well to listen.

Aswad Thomas, Atlanta

The writer is national director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

