Earlier this week, President Biden sat down for a briefing with undergraduate students from Harvard University who help run the Harvard Youth Poll. What they had to tell him was not encouraging. As The Post reports, Biden was informed that his approval among young people has dropped significantly. And while many intend to vote in the fall and still lean Democratic, they are not encouraged by the state of the country or the ability of the political system to solve problems.

The bad news doesn’t stop there. A new Daily Kos-Civiqs poll finds that a remarkable 78 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 34 agree that Biden “hasn’t delivered” on his promises, far higher than Americans overall.

Can Biden turn this around? There are reasons for pessimism.

First, much of Biden’s legislative agenda lies in limbo. The actions he has taken on the agency level, even if they’re important, will continue getting very little news coverage.

Second, on an issue that young voters care deeply about — climate change — the lack of action has been visible and frustrating, and that’s unlikely to change. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is making noises again about being open to legislating, but having strangled a fair amount of Biden’s climate agenda once, there is little reason to be optimistic the senator will act this time.

There are plenty of good climate provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed, and Biden can also point to the historic appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. But despite those accomplishments, the story out of Washington has been one of inaction and Democratic infighting. A big bill could change this, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Then there is student loan debt. Biden has extended a moratorium on payments and interest accumulation begun during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is set to end on Aug. 31. In meetings with lawmakers, the president has suggested he might be open to some loan forgiveness, but no decision has been made.

Obviously, action here would be of profound interest to young people, many of whom are carrying crushing student loan debt. But so would yet more inaction, in a negative way, and that’s very possible.

To maintain control of Congress, Democrats will need young people to vote. And while there is one recent example of a midterm election with relatively high youth turnout, it doesn’t offer Biden a great deal of reassurance.

In 2018, in every state for which data is available, more young people cast ballots that year than in 2014. In some cases, the increase was more than 20 percentage points.

But 2018 was a record year for midterm turnout overall, and the reason was obvious: Donald Trump. Young people also turned out in high numbers in 2020, when Trump was on the ballot, but he will not be in 2022, and it’s harder to get people energized to vote for something than against it, particularly if the latter is a red-faced, ranting, rampaging Trump screaming in your face day in and day out.

Another part of the problem may be that young voters have a history of souring on Democratic presidents.

According to data shared with us from the Harvard Youth Poll, President Barack Obama’s approval rating among voters aged 18 to 29 dropped from an initial 58 percent in 2009 to lows of 46 percent in his first term and 41 percent in his second one. In both cases, the numbers rebounded (which, in fairness, could happen this time, too).

“Young voters in particular have a more challenging time calibrating their expectations to the reality of Washington, D.C.,” John Della Volpe, the polling director of the Harvard Youth Poll, told us.

And there’s something particularly galling about what’s happening right now. In recent years, we saw substantially higher political engagement because of a confluence of factors. The youth activism around the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, and (as mentioned earlier) the Trump presidency, drove more young people into politics, Della Volpe says.

And so, it is possible that the youth disillusionment of the moment could squander an opportunity to build on those gains. Harvard’s data is mixed on this, notes Della Volpe: It finds both high dissatisfaction with politics among young voters but not necessarily a decline in intent to participate.

Optimism among them about politics “has been dialed back to pre-2018 levels,” says Della Volpe. The big question now, he says, is whether young voters will remain engaged despite their disillusionment: “Is it possible to hold both those views?”

And even if youth turnout holds, the question is whether their support for Biden and Democrats will. All in all, it’s a pretty grim prognosis for Democrats, and a lot is riding on turning it around.

