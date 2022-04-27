Placeholder while article actions load

To those of us who grew up in the Midwest, Chicago was a mecca for fun, for eating — and most of all, for shopping. As soon as we dropped our bags in our hotel rooms, we headed out to hit the stores, all much grander than those in our local malls.

The biggest magnet in the late 20th century was Water Tower Place, which glistened on the stretch of North Michigan Avenue known as the Magnificent Mile. Boasting a collection of condos and a Ritz-Carlton hotel, this was Chicago’s first skyscraper mall, anchored on one end by a Lord & Taylor and by Chicago’s own Marshall Field’s (later supplanted by Macy’s).

But on a swing down Michigan during Easter Week, I observed a much less magnificent sight than in decades past. “For Lease” signs screamed from empty stores on nearly every block. The Water Tower corner that had previously housed Macy’s stood ominously vacant, eight stories of disused space.

This is a retail abandonment pattern that’s echoed in downtowns across North America: In Detroit, such retailing pioneers as designer John Varvatos, Under Armour and Madewell, who set up shop there after the city’s bankruptcy, have all vanished, while in Toronto, a branch of the Hudson’s Bay department store is closing.

The pandemic, which sent many downtown office workers home, is partly to blame. After declining from a previous mark set in 2021, Chicago office vacancies jumped again at the end of March to a record of 21.2 percent, as more businesses decide not to renew their leases.

And when no one is there, the shops are bare. Tourists alone can’t make up for the locals who pop in on their lunch hours or after work. It’s not that Chicago lacks for pedestrian traffic. Plenty of casually dressed people in sneakers and athleisurewear were out on the sunny spring afternoon of my visit. Many appeared more interested in physical exercise than in exercising their credit cards, however. Instead of venturing inside Water Tower Place, they walked right past to paths along Lake Michigan, which appeared as crowded as the sidewalks.

Whatever the various reasons for the retailing downfall, the people running Water Tower Place didn’t want to wait for solutions, which included potentially putting a Target in the former Macy’s space. (Target ultimately passed.) On April 6, Brookfield Property Partners announced that it was relinquishing control of the embattled mall to its lenders, MetLife Investment Management. The mall is now worth less than its $300 million in debt.

It’s stunning to think that such valuable urban property would simply be abandoned, and I wondered if the pattern was a downtown phenomenon. So I drove through some other neighborhoods. Driving on Belmont Avenue, not far from Wrigley Field, I saw a “For Lease” sign plastered in a shop window. A matching one mirrored it across the street.

Even before covid-19, online shopping was stealing business from these storefronts. Meanwhile, Chicago continues to wrestle with random crime that appears to have hit everywhere, including carjackings and attacks on public transit despite multiple efforts to halt them.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is kicking off a reelection campaign, has displayed little sympathy for — and has even gaslighted — retailers who have pleaded for help. In December, amid a run of smash-and-grab thefts, she declared that business owners should be doing more to fight crime, even though many employ security guards. Despite the crime concerns, she told business leaders that the city was “poised to have the best economic recovery of any big city in the country, bar none.”

It’s no secret that Lightfoot has little interest in prioritizing downtown businesses. Throughout her tenure, she has focused on building up Chicago’s less-wealthy neighborhoods on the south and west sides. This is in sharp contrast to predecessors such as Rahm Emanuel, who actively lobbied global companies to invest in the city, and Richard M. Daley, who viewed downtown improvements as crucial to Chicago’s image.

As the colorful tulips planted on Michigan Avenue by Daley’s late wife, Maggie, prepare to burst forth, urban expert Richard Florida sees a glimmer of a solution. In recent years, the basis for big city commercial success has shifted from famous stores — the kind that drew us as teens — to locally popular places. “The kind of retail that survives will be experimental and fun,” he said by email.

The former Chicago Tribune Tower, the Magnificent Mile’s southern anchor that was recently converted to condos, might prove his theory. It just got its first retail tenant, and it’s not a clothing brand or a jewelry store. It’s Foxtrot, a Chicago-based chain of upscale cafes and convenience stores, happy to deliver breakfast, desserts and booze to your door.

Tourists strolling past might be more likely to detour in there in a way they wouldn’t with Macy’s. Now, Chicago needs to make sure that future Magnificent Mile businesses feel welcome — and that their patrons feel safe.

