Yes, people have expressed concern about the sudden and seemingly arbitrary lifting of the mask mandate. Across the media, medical experts have been weighing in on the question of “should I wear one anyway?” The Post advised, “Anyone concerned about getting infected with the coronavirus should still wear a face covering,” and quoted a professor of infectious diseases who said he would continue to wear an N95 mask: “No question. You have no idea who’s on a plane.”

But these questions imply that the only person to consider is oneself.

Imagine if The Post had advised, “Anyone concerned about infecting others … should still wear a face covering.”

If that sounds weird, it’s because for almost two years, the right wing has framed the mask issue as one of personal liberty. And many of the rest of us think of masking in terms of personal risk: If we’re not at risk, we’re thrilled to dispense with the discomfort and inconvenience of an N95.

Either way, we’re thinking of masking as something we do for ourselves, rather than as something we do for the common good.

It wasn’t always this way. The common good was why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first told us not to wear masks — out of fear that first responders wouldn’t have enough. And when the agency changed course, in July 2020, the common good was how it framed its first masking recommendation: “CDC calls on Americans to wear masks to prevent covid-19 spread.”

Now, it appears the agency is more likely to tell people to mask to protect themselves. Today, it says, “Wear a mask with the best fit, protection and comfort for you.”

Articles about the lifting of the mask mandate share that perspective. I briefly cheered when I read, in the New York Times article “Should you still wear a mask?,” a quote from Robert Wachter, a professor at the University of California at San Francisco: “It’s not just the risks and benefits to you. It’s the risks and benefits to the people around you.”

But even then, the article continues, “One good way to frame the issue is to ask: Who is the most vulnerable person in your immediate circle?”

My immediate circle? So that’s really just me again, but bigger. What if the passengers on my flight include babies or cancer patients or octogenarians who’ve been duped by conspiracy theorists into forgoing the vaccine? You have no idea who’s on a plane.

And you have no idea whether you’re carrying the virus. You could be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic. You could be symptomatic and not recognize the symptoms.

That’s what happened to me. I had a stomachache and, after a bad night of sleep, went out the next day swearing off red wine once again. But the next day, a rapid test showed that the offending varietal was, in fact, covid.

I reported my case to the county and took to my bedroom. Three days later, five days after the start of (what I now knew to be) my covid symptoms, I received a call from the health department officially releasing me from quarantine.

“But I’m still coughing!” I said to the staffer. “I’m still testing positive!” She said, if I wanted, I could request to have my quarantine officially extended.

She declined to answer the question I thought should have mattered most, with local cases up and nearly a million Americans dead: Am I a danger to others or am I not?

A month before I got covid, I wrote that covid was over for me. Because I was vaccinated and boosted and my mother had gotten covid to little effect, I would no longer organize my life around fear of catching the virus. But I still planned to wear a mask while covid circulated in my community because I was afraid of spreading the virus to vulnerable people.

Surely we can personally be “done” with this pandemic while respecting the fact that others are not.

When I told the health official who released me from quarantine that I was worried about my potential to infect others, she sighed and said, “Use your conscience.”

I wish I didn’t have to. But without a mandate to make us act out of concern for others, conscience is all we’ve got.

