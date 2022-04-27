Placeholder while article actions load

On the same day last week that D.C. mayoral candidate Robert C. White Jr. unveiled a plan to guarantee a job to any D.C. resident who wants one, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced that the number of people suffering from homelessness in the city had hit a 17-year low. As the campaign for mayor heats up in advance of the June 21 Democratic primary, we are starting to see the difference between bad ideas and pragmatic reforms.

Billing it as a major plank in his platform, Mr. White, an at-large D.C. Council member who is one of three candidates challenging the incumbent, last week promised that, if elected, he would add about 10,000 people to the city government’s payroll. The expansion would represent an almost 30 percent increase in the current workforce of 33,000 and cost an estimated $1.5 billion a year. Mr. White argued that the program, “Jobs Guarantee for D.C.,” would drive down violence by offering residents jobs that would put them on a path to a better life. He described the jobs envisioned — which include clearing gutters, planting trees, house maintenance, installing solar panels on buildings, creating and maintaining urban agriculture — as helping to address climate change.

No doubt Mr. White is well-intentioned and a flashy jobs program with a nifty slogan may be just the thing to jump-start what is seen as his uphill fight to beat Ms. Bowser. But the program simply doesn’t make sense. We are in a full-employment economy with employers begging for workers. The unemployment rate in D.C. is higher than the national average, but the problem is not a lack of jobs, but the fact that many residents don’t have the requisite life or work skills. Then there is the question of where exactly the city is going to get the $1.5 billion a year to maintain a bloated workforce. Mr. White likened the initiative to the summer jobs program launched by Marion Barry Jr. when he first became mayor. But invoking Mr. Barry’s name also brings to mind the fiscal trouble the District got into during the mid-1990s precisely because officials started programs without bothering to acknowledge that the revenue had to come from somewhere.

In contrast to Mr. White’s fanciful proposal is the city’s success in reducing the number of unhoused people. When Ms. Bowser took office in 2015, she made reducing homelessness a priority. She recruited nationally-recognized expert Laura Zeilinger and gave her space to operate. The city closed the notorious shelter at the D.C. General Hospital, opened state-of-art family centers across the city and put in place practical, data-driven strategies aimed at getting people off the streets. There have been some stumbles, but based on the latest annual “point-in-time” count, the initiatives have paid off. The count, conducted Jan. 26, found about 4,400 people experiencing homelessness, about 14 percent lower than last year and the lowest number since at least 2005. Even advocates who have been skeptical about some of the city’s tactics welcomed the news as cause for celebration.

To be sure, homelessness still persists. So does violence and people without jobs. Much more work is needed to solve these problems; voters will face a critical choice in deciding what approach the city should take.

