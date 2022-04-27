Placeholder while article actions load

What if everything you know about “disinformation” is wrong? We could soon find out. The once-obscure concept surged to prominence after the 2016 election as analysts tried to explain right-wing and populist movements in Western democracies. But with Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and accompanying free-speech pledge, the disinformation bubble may be bursting.

The idea that unsupervised media consumption leads voters to mass political delusion isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of democracy. Yet the “disinformation” theory of the United States’ political woes steadily gained purchase in Silicon Valley, where powerful Internet companies have taken an increasingly active role in scrubbing or suppressing certain speech deemed (often accurately, sometimes not) to be false or misleading. The Department of Homeland Security now even uses the acronym “MDM” — mis- dis- and mal-information — to describe a “terrorism threat to the U.S. homeland.”

Musk’s promise to reverse Twitter’s trajectory toward stricter moderation doesn’t just shake up the company — it repudiates one of the most influential theories of media and society in recent years and sends a shock wave through the institutions erected to promote it. The door is open for fresh thinking on self-government and the information revolution.

The best account of the rise of the disinformation field appeared in a 2021 essay for Harper’s by Joseph Bernstein. Big Disinfo, Bernstein wrote, “emerged during the Trump years at the juncture of media, academia, and policy research.” It tries to identify falsehoods online and presses to give “the power of disseminating knowledge back to a set of ‘objective’ gatekeepers.”

Big Disinfo finds its power base, Bernstein observed, in “the highest echelons of the American political center” — at institutions such as the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, the Atlantic Council and the Council on Foreign Relations. Barack Obama seems to be making this the marquee cause of his post-presidency. On the same day Musk presented Twitter with funding for his acquisition, Obama gave a keynote address on the threat to democracy from unregulated political expression at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, another Big Disinfo hub.

The disinformation field’s alphabet soup of academic and nonprofit institutions has had a terrific half-decade run, raising huge sums, hosting conferences and advocating tirelessly for tighter speech restrictions online. The premise that curbing Americans’ false beliefs can defang populism and re-create the liberal center is certainly an appealing one.

But Obama’s speech could be Big Disinfo’s apogee. The movement’s funding and energy depends on a sense of momentum — that the reach of center-left controls on online speech could be extended over new areas, such as (most recently) climate change. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter may temporarily send the disinformation lobby into overdrive. But if he is committed to resisting the slide toward a closed and ideologically fragmented Web over the long run, the lobby could lose influence, resources and prestige.

As well it should. Big Disinfo’s theory of U.S. politics is upside down. There’s little doubt that new platforms for instantaneous communication have created what media analyst Martin Gurri calls a “crisis of authority.” But the loss of a “shared set of facts” in the United States that Obama lamented in his speech has not primarily taken place among less-engaged voters susceptible to disinformation. Instead, it’s most pronounced among the highly educated and knowledgeable.

A comprehensive 2017 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that “more knowledgeable individuals are more likely to express beliefs consistent with their religious or political identities for issues that have become polarized along those lines.” For example, conservatives with the greatest command of scientific facts are the least concerned about climate change, while liberals with the greatest command of scientific facts are most concerned. Access to good information, as much as bad information, can drive people further apart in a polarized system.

That insight goes back decades. A 1954 University of Chicago Press study of on voting patterns observed that voters who “read and listen more” are “less open to persuasion.” Meanwhile, less-engaged voters (today, we might call them normies) likely “helped to hold the system together and cushioned the shock of disagreement, adjustment, and change.” Far from undermining democracy, these voters, who may well hold more false beliefs about politics, are a moderating counterbalance to elites.

There are many wrinkles here, of course — different definitions of disinformation and political engagement and different ways to cut the American electorate. But it’s safe to say that the rote assertions pushed by the content-moderation complex are overdue for scrutiny. The lobby presents itself as a bulwark against authoritarianism by keeping figures like Donald Trump offline — but if voters can be so easily manipulated by exposure to a political figure’s false claims, then why does the democratic system deserve such a strenuous defense in the first place?

From Obama’s election through the Arab Spring, social media was often celebrated as a perfecter of democratic ideals. Since Brexit and Trump’s election, that euphoria turned into reactionary panic. Musk’s purchase of Twitter could be another turning point in the fast-moving history of democracy and technology. Let’s hope this time America can put the relationship on firmer footing.

