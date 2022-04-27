Placeholder while article actions load

Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker dead in the water? Plenty of pundits think so, given the release of audio tapes in which the House minority leader disparaged former president Donald Trump and other Republicans in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But anyone familiar with the House Republican conference knows such speculation is groundless.

Leaders of any political caucus inevitably reflect its members. In one sense, this is obvious: Members of any group are not likely to elect someone they dislike or who doesn’t generally represent their views. In another sense, it’s somewhat arcane. Members often have public and private positions. If they want to appear more friendly to a leader or set of views than they actually are, they must find a leader who can protect them from unwanted scrutiny. That’s as true for Republicans with respect to Trump as it is for Democrats who look to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) to hammer out the deals with progressives they would prefer to shy away from.

McCarthy (Calif.) remains safe from a serious challenge to his leadership because he fits this model perfectly. The median House GOP member is not a fire-breathing right-winger such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), who attracts a lot of attention; they are quiet, nonideological conservatives most people have never heard of, such as Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina or Michael R. Turner of Ohio. Members in this category want a leader who can keep Trump happy, raise money for the party and keep the focus on Democrats. McCarthy has thus far excelled at this role, and nothing in the tapes suggests he won’t continue to deliver.

Even his comments about some of his colleagues won’t likely bring him down. When he complains about some of the fire-breathers’ online antics and asks whether Twitter can cancel their accounts, he is likely expressing the private views of the conference’s silent majority. The extreme members whom he criticizes will be unhappy, but they know they’re far from the majority. That explains why members such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) have have failed to turn on McCarthy, even though she is one of the people most guilty of aggressive, over-the-top rhetoric.

The lack of an obvious challenger also suggests McCarthy will keep his job. It’s a political truism that you can’t beat someone with no one. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) will not risk his leadership position in a likely futile challenge against McCarthy. And the conference’s third-highest-ranking leader, Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), is viewed by many within the conference as too “liberal,” despite her full-throated defense of Trump during his two impeachments. Other Republicans with the requisite tenure and stature, such as Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Gary Palmer (Ala.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), are either part of leadership or seen as too conservative. And there’s also no nationally prominent figure such as former House speaker Paul D. Ryan whom party leaders can elevate to the top job because of their widespread respect among all party factions.

Further revelations could conceivably change these dynamics. McCarthy would be endangered if Trump turned on him, but that seems unlikely unless other tapes contain much more damaging words. Trump knows most GOP members of Congress don’t think much of him, and he revels in his ability to cow them nonetheless. McCarthy’s indiscretions actually strengthen Trump’s hand, as they place McCarthy in the position of a supplicant begging for forgiveness. This is a dynamic that Trump loves; he will break with McCarthy only if he thinks he can topple McCarthy and replace him with someone even more in debt to him. That’s not likely to happen.

McCarthy would likely be sunk if he is caught on tape disparaging the average GOP member. It’s one thing to express frustration with difficult people such as Trump or Greene; it’s quite another to rail against the quiet backbencher who is McCarthy’s bread and butter. If the Foxxes and Turners of the conference think McCarthy holds them in contempt, all bets are off. But there’s no evidence so far of that, so McCarthy’s job is secure.

Every politician worth their salt knows Ralph Waldo Emerson’s famous admonition: “When you strike at a king, you must kill him.” McCarthy’s potential enemies know they aren’t strong enough yet to do him in.

