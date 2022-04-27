Placeholder while article actions load

Benjamin Dreyer is Random House’s executive managing editor and copy chief and the author of “Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style.” The nice people over at the Starz network — or STARZ, as they prefer to shout — have been relentlessly promoting into my Twitter feed these past few weeks a new miniseries about, among other things, John Mitchell, an attorney general for President Richard M. Nixon, and Mitchell’s colorful, erratic wife, Martha.

Attempts by Nixon’s henchmen to discredit Martha Mitchell, after she blabbed about Watergate to reporters to defend her husband from scapegoating, inspired the title of this production, “Gaslit.” (“Gaslighted,” I mutter to myself with each new promotional push.)

For his role in the Watergate coverup, John Mitchell was tried, convicted and imprisoned — back when, at least on occasion, that actually happened to government officials who committed crimes. Martha Mitchell, from Pine Bluff, Ark., and popularly known as “the Mouth of the South,” tended to give the impression of being frequently soused and more or less batty. But there was also a good measure of defiant heroism in her attempts at truth-telling. The Nixon administration, recognizing the danger, derided her to reporters as deranged.

The later vindication of her allegations about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate led to the psychiatric term the “Martha Mitchell effect,” defined by Oxford Reference as “a misinterpretation of a person’s justified behavior as a delusion.”

But was what happened to Martha Mitchell a case of “gaslighting,” as the miniseries’s title suggests? Here’s where we turn to the celebrated 1944 MGM film “Gaslight,” in which a suave but menacing husband (Charles Boyer) does his level best to drive his fragile but doughty wife (Ingrid Bergman) out of her mind while he’s busy ransacking their attic in search of …

Well, that’s a whole other thing, and I don’t need to spoil it if you’ve never had the pleasure (Bergman deservedly won the best-actress Oscar for her performance). The key point here is the husband’s campaign to make poor Ingrid think she’s insane by isolating her, hiding objects (a brooch, a painting) and then restoring them, all the while presenting himself, lovingly, as the only thing standing between her and the asylum. (The gaslight in the couple’s home flickers and dims every time Boyer turns up the lights in the attic, to great spooky effect downstairs.)

Today, “gaslighting” functions as an eponym: “one for whom or which something is or is believed to be named,” Merriam-Webster says. The English language is positively lousy with eponyms, such as “quixotic” (after Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote, of course) and “maverick” (after the headstrong 19th-century Texas politician Samuel A.).

George du Maurier’s 1894 novel “Trilby” inspired an eponymous twofer: The main character’s first name is Trilby, but when a stage adaptation popularized a short-brimmed hat, the headgear itself became known as a trilby; and the name of the story’s hypnotically manipulative villain, Svengali, lives on to this day.

“Gaslighting,” to get back to the matter at hand, is — again, from Merriam-Webster — the “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”

It is not simply deception and anti-truthfulness, as “gaslighting” is often employed today, and it’s a sad thing to see such a rich and complex notion whittled down by careless overuse to mean something for which we already have a perfectly useful term: lying. (A similarly lamentable decline has happened to the flavorful term “factoid,” invented by Norman Mailer in 1973 to mean a piece of so-called information that has “no existence before appearing in a magazine or newspaper,” but that nowadays basically means “nugget of trivia.” There’s another gorgeous coinage shot to heck.)

As to Martha Mitchell, then, was she indeed being gaslighted or simply, well, Martha Mitchell-effected? I lean toward the latter; the Starz people have clearly made a different choice.

Fun nugget of trivia: MGM’s “Gaslight” was a remake of a superb 1940 British thriller of the same name, itself derived from Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 stage play, “Gas Light.” Having purchased the rights, MGM did everything in its power to erase the very existence of the earlier film, even unto destroying the negative and all extant prints.

Thus, it is easy to imagine moviegoers in the mid-1940s insisting that they had seen a British version of “Gaslight” but then being unable to prove it, no matter how hard they tried — growing ever more frantic, until they began to doubt their own sanity.

