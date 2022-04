I read with horror the April 23 front-page article “ Biden team readies for potential GOP probes .” Democrats in general are sleepwalking into disaster. We can no longer act as though the Republican Party is a normal political party and these are normal times. This is a crisis.

As President Biden said, this is “a battle for the soul of our nation.” So why are Democrats so easily accepting failure in the midterms? If Republicans took the Senate, not only would there be endless, senseless investigations. It would also be the end of the Biden presidency: no confirmations, no legislation, no government. If Republicans took the House, it would be the end of the Jan. 6 investigation, in addition to no legislation. If Republicans took both houses, a prospect that is truly terrifying, they might well successfully impeach Mr. Biden based on their craziness.