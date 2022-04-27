The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Rep. Greene needs to work out a different part of her body

By Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Today at 9:34 a.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
During testimony about her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) can’t recall her texts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows calling for “Marshall” law.

