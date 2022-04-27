Recent articles about right-wing political attempts to exploit baseless stories of pedophilia conspiracies, homosexual “grooming” of children and anxieties about transgender people, including the April 21 front-page article “Grooming claims part of anti-LGBTQ push in GOP,” have given me a hit of deja vu. That is because I just finished reading Masha Gessen’s 2017 book, “The Future Is History,” which documents how Russian President Vladimir Putin and his followers used baseless stories of pedophilia conspiracies and homosexual threats to children to whip up popular support for his transformation of Russia into Mr. Putin’s personal autocracy.