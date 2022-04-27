The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Straight from Putin’s playbook

Today at 2:19 p.m. EDT
Today at 2:19 p.m. EDT
Supporters of Florida's Republican-backed bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students gather for a rally outside Walt Disney World in Orlando on April 16. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)
Placeholder while article actions load

Recent articles about right-wing political attempts to exploit baseless stories of pedophilia conspiracies, homosexual “grooming” of children and anxieties about transgender people, including the April 21 front-page article “Grooming claims part of anti-LGBTQ push in GOP,” have given me a hit of deja vu. That is because I just finished reading Masha Gessen’s 2017 book, “The Future Is History,” which documents how Russian President Vladimir Putin and his followers used baseless stories of pedophilia conspiracies and homosexual threats to children to whip up popular support for his transformation of Russia into Mr. Putin’s personal autocracy.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The current right-wing anti-LGBT campaign is paving a road to autocracy, playing almost verbatim from Mr. Putin’s playbook.

Jeffrey Gorsky, Arlington

Loading...