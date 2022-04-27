Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) passed the symbolic 100 days in office milestone on Tuesday. How did Youngkin celebrate? By making an appearance on the ABC program GMA 3. National news, not local. That fits a pattern the tyro pol has established since taking office in January. Make the national press rounds — Fox News being a favorite — even as his day job requires that he get in the trenches with an unruly gaggle of provincial lawmakers.

In his GMA 3 appearance, Youngkin noted how “humbled and honored” he is “to be serving Virginians.” That’s nice, and Rod Serling would probably get a chuckle out of Youngkin’s phrasing. And when asked whether he might be thinking of making a presidential run in 2024, Youngkin said on CNBC, he’s “got a new job in Virginia and [is] extremely excited to be doing it.”

Okay, great. Youngkin’s focus is on the job at hand. Except when it’s on the next job — which is expanding his national profile and influence through two new political operations.

As Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reported, these groups — a “Spirit of America” PAC and an “America’s Spirit” nonprofit — will allow Youngkin to “wade into gubernatorial races across the country on behalf of GOP candidates” and “target a pair of Democratic House members” — Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger — who are in toss-up reelection contests.

That’s a step above other Virginia governors, at least at this stage of their term. Former governors Tim Kaine (D), now one of Virginia’s U.S. senators, and Robert F. McDonnell (R) were tapped to make their respective party’s nationally televised State of the Union response. There’s nothing like a statewide winner with what seems like a strong message to push back against the sitting president of the opposition party.

Youngkin didn’t get that job this year (it went to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds). No great loss for Youngkin, who has more important things to do. Such as testing his new political tools on the Virginia General Assembly.

Spirit of Virginia, Youngkin’s the 501(c)(4) nonprofit, was behind an ad pushing lawmakers (read: Senate Democrats) to adopt his package of tax cuts in the special session.

The ads flopped.

There was a history lesson for Youngkin and his team of consultants about running a campaign-style effort on the opposition party in the General Assembly. And we don’t have to go back all that far to find it.

As The Post’s Michael D. Shear reported in 2006, then-Gov. Kaine was prepared to launch a campaign aimed at 26 GOP House members complete with “radio ads, a direct-mail campaign and phone calls in their home districts” all in an effort to get them to spend more on transportation.

Republicans did not take the threat of a pressure campaign kindly and did what comes naturally: They stiffed Kaine on transportation funding for months. Republicans passed their own transportation bill in 2007, which the state supreme court declared unconstitutional in 2008.

The lesson for Team Youngkin: Pressure campaigns on policy matters stiffens the other side’s resolve to thwart you. And for proof of that, ask former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) how his Medicaid expansion push fared during his four years in office. Hint: poorly.

Kaine offers another lesson as well. In 2007, he led the effort to elect more Democrats to the General Assembly. It paid off: The state Senate went from a 23-17 GOP majority to a 21-19 Democratic majority. Among the newly elected Democrats that year: Sen. Ralph Northam (D).

Youngkin’s campaign team should take these lessons to heart. Yes, yes: Play on a national stage if you must — just don’t try national tactics at home. They will likely backfire.

Instead stick to the fundamentals. They tend to work in Virginia. And there’s no better time to start learning than right now. After all, 2024 isn’t just a presidential election year; it’s also when Kaine is up for reelection.

