After being held hostage in Russia for nearly three years, U.S. citizen Trevor Reed has finally been released. In exchange, the United States commuted the sentence of a Russian citizen serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to bring drugs into the country. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine, had been imprisoned in Russia since 2019. He was sentenced to nine years in prison on unsubstantiated charges, after a trial the U.S. ambassador to Russia called a “theater of the absurd.”

Though the U.S. government will never acknowledge it, one big reason a deal to free Reed was reached is that officials were shamed into action. Reed’s parents made multiple trips to Washington and demonstrated in front of the White House. When they were promised a meeting with President Biden that didn’t materialize, they went on television and talked about it.

And guess what? Biden met with them. In his statement marking Reed’s release, the president said he “heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence.” And now their son is coming home.

While we can all rejoice that Reed and his family are being reunited, families should not have to beg for the U.S. government to do its job. Yet, at a time when more and more Americans are being taken hostage by foreign states and actors, families who succeed in gaining national attention for their loved ones seem to get faster results than those who stay quiet. That is a grim signal of where current U.S. hostage policy seems to stand.

Since an official no-concessions policy for hostages was first adopted under President Richard M. Nixon, bringing hostages home has almost always needed presidential intervention. This was something I acutely understood when I sat in prison in Iran waiting for President Barack Obama’s decision. I do not mean that as a criticism of Obama or any other president. It’s simply a reality for hostages and their families.

As unsavory a proposition as prisoner exchanges and other deals with hostage takers may sound, those are the types of hard choices presidents are faced with — at least until we develop and implement credible and effective deterrents to hostage-taking. These difficult decisions are compounded by the very tenets of our rules-based system. The Justice Department does not like the type of precedent set by trading criminals convicted in U.S. courts for Americans tried abroad in opaque and often illegitimate judicial proceedings. Then there are advisers to the president and other political figures who believe the political costs of such decisions outweigh the benefits — because domestic critics will weaponize any perceived concession.

I understand this all very well. It’s an unfair challenge. But it pales in comparison to what hostages and their families are forced to endure.

Today, at least 40 other families are separated from loved ones being unjustly held by authoritarian regimes. As my colleagues and I reported last November, the issue of state hostage-taking is getting worse. In fact, the sheer scale of the crisis surprised many readers, including high-ranking government officials.

This is not a partisan issue. As a country, do we believe that the U.S. government has a fundamental responsibility — legal, moral or otherwise — to do whatever it must to save citizens, or not? It’s that simple a choice.

And whatever approach we settle on, it must not differ based on the country holding the hostage, whether the hostage holds multiple citizenships, which party they support, or any other false dichotomy.

Sources involved in hostage recovery, both inside and outside government, say there are deals on the table for approximately half of the Americans being held hostage by foreign states. In nearly all cases, some sort of concession will have to be provided to hostage takers to bring Americans home. To the president and others involved in the decision, I say: Make those deals.

Acting to free fellow citizens is extremely popular with ordinary Americans. The act itself is not controversial; the fallout comes later, when the deals invariably become politicized.

At a time of unparalleled partisan division, Democrats and Republicans should make this a consensus issue and work together to cultivate a response system that will make hostage-taking costlier for states and actors who do it. The current trend of using hostage releases to take political potshots empowers hostage-takers and ensures that the most vulnerable Americans endure prolonged abuse.

As Trevor Reed returns home, and we as a nation welcome him with open arms, it’s important that his release is not turned into a political football. Instead, let’s use the moment in the weeks ahead to bring attention to the issue and join forces to end state hostage-taking once and for all.

