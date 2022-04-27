Placeholder while article actions load

For all the terrible harm it has done, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine had one undeniably positive side effect: to alarm the Federal Republic of Germany into promising overdue — and radical — changes to its national security policy. In a Feb. 27 speech to the German parliament, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced tens of billions of dollars in new defense spending; a commitment to ending the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia; and direct arms shipments to Ukraine. The latter measure ended a long-standing German ban on exporting arms into active conflicts. Mr. Scholz’s “Zeitenwende” — turning point — seemed as irreversible as it was dramatic and, to Germany’s allies on both sides of the Atlantic, welcome. There was further confirmation of the shift when Berlin announced its first shipment of heavy weaponry to Ukraine Tuesday.

Yet Germany’s old habits die hard, judging by recent developments. Its decision to send Ukraine some 50 decommissioned Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft guns came only after Mr. Scholz had hemmed and hawed about the issue for weeks. German news reports revealed that, at one point, Berlin even scrubbed key heavy arms from a Ukrainian wish list that German defense manufacturers had already approved. Mr. Scholz himself broadcast his hesitancy in an April 22 interview with Der Spiegel, suggesting that “avoiding an escalation on the NATO side is my top priority.” Only when his government came under tremendous pressure from fellow NATO allies, his own parliamentary coalition partners and the conservative opposition — which threatened to stage a legislative vote on the issue — did Mr. Scholz relent.

The good news, of course, is that Mr. Scholz did, indeed, heed legitimate criticism, however belatedly. His government also appears to be softening its opposition to a European ban on Russian oil imports; a step that Berlin had previously labeled economically impractical but that Mr. Scholz’s economics minister has recast as “manageable.” To be sure, these 180-degree changes discredit, in abrupt hindsight, the reasons for inaction Mr. Scholz had offered only days earlier. But, we repeat, better late than never, which is what the Biden administration should also tell Berlin to encourage it to keep doing the right thing.

For both Germany and its current government, the lesson of this experience is clear: Russian aggression against Ukraine has created a new and different reality in Europe. This calls for definitive abandonment of the mind-setwhich holds that Germany’s geopolitical role is to maintain close ties with Russia and the West, so as to finesse differences between them. Solicitude for Russia has long been especially prevalent within Mr. Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, and Russian President Vladimir Putin worked hard — and spent heavily — to perpetuate it. The last Social Democratic chancellor before Mr. Scholz, Gerhard Schroeder, has made millions of dollars as a board member of Russian state-owned energy companies, an odious relationship that he still maintains — and defiantly defended in an interview with the New York Times on Saturday. You could describe the challenge before Mr. Scholz as the elimination of Schroederism’s last vestiges from German policy. The only way to deal with the expectations he raised on Feb. 27 is to meet them.

