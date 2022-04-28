Placeholder while article actions load

But a larger background fear potentially unites all these. It’s that in some sense, Democrats face deeper structural disadvantages and more fundamental problems with their coalition that could prove extraordinarily challenging over the near and long term.

You saw this fear bubble up when a piece written by little-known Democratic data cruncher Simon Bazelon stirred deep angst. It suggested Democrats may be “sleepwalking into a Senate disaster.”

Its argument is that the 2022 and 2024 elections could produce a GOP Senate majority that’s filibuster-proof. The reason: The combination of the Senate’s right-leaning bias and Democrats’ travails with working class voters, not just Whites but also possibly Latinos.

So I raised these fears with the guy whose central mission is protecting the Democratic Senate majority. That’s J.B. Poersch, the well-regarded president of the Senate Majority PAC, who has worked on Senate races for two decades.

The short version: Poersch acknowledges this is of deep concern among top strategists. Yet he takes a less alarmist long term view, and doesn’t appear to see the problem as fundamental, which strikes me as the crux of the unknown here.

The case for long-term Democratic calamity is this. Polarization and declining ticket-splitting means Democratic Senate candidates are overperforming presidential candidates by increasingly negligible margins.

This threatens to interlock with the Senate’s bias against Democrats. That bias is the result of the Senate’s overrepresentation of rural and working class voters, which is exacerbated for Democrats by deepening polarization along college-noncollege and urban-rural lines.

And so, Bazelon argues, doing well in the national popular vote will prove less and less helpful for Democrats. As it is, he says, they’ll likely get 47 to 48 percent of the two-party vote in 2022, leaving them with 46 or 47 seats.

But even if they get 51 percent of the national two-party vote in 2024, they’ll still lose numerous seats (again because of the Senate’s rightward lean) in places like West Virginia, Montana and Ohio, and possibly even Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Even a 51 percent victory in the 2024 two-party vote could leave Democrats with 39 Senate seats, Bazelon argues, giving Republicans a filibuster-proof majority.

You may think such doomsaying scenarios are highly unlikely. But even so, the point is to plant a flag on the idea that Democrats must at least reduce their vulnerability to such structural deficits, to minimize the risk of catastrophe.

That might include doing more to win back rural and working class Whites and to stem erosion among working class Latinos, as G. Elliott Morris argues. Problems like the decline of labor, GOP cultural and immigration-related appeals to working class voters and the Democratic failure to pass new economic legislation are arguably part of that larger problem.

So I asked Poersch of the Senate Majority PAC how seriously the party’s top strategists take structural threats like ongoing educational and geographic polarization.

“It is something we talk about internally quite a bit,” Poersch told me. He also allowed that the “long view” poses problems distinct from “cycle to cycle” challenges.

However, Poersch argues that Democrats have faced these deficits for a long time. Ultimately, he said, various factors particular to a race or cycle tend to determine whether those deficits can be overcome.

“While I don’t doubt that every cycle Senate Democrats have to scramble,” Poersch said, Democrats aren’t set to “lose the ability to have the majority” in a Rubicon-crossing sense.

When I asked whether these deficits are becoming worse, for instance in the declining ability of senate candidates to overperform presidential ones, Poersch said individual races have a way of defying such trends.

“It was just one year ago that a lot of Democrats were surprised when we won two seats in the state of Georgia,” Poersch said. “With every cycle you have successes.”

Poersch did acknowledge some of these problems, but said Democrats “can cut off some of those trend lines” by “holding firm” in “unexpected” places. His view is basically that these trends aren’t necessarily a prison sentence: “Historically Senate Democrats have proven that.”

A key threshold question is whether you believe the Democratic Party’s image has broken down in non-cosmopolitan America in some fundamental sense. Pressed on this, Poersch didn’t seem to accept the diagnosis.

If Democrats continue centralizing working people, the economy and “fairness and opportunity,” Poersch said, they’ll "succeed in all sorts of states.” But he allowed the party thinks “a lot” about how to boost margins with rural and non-college voters.

This debate is ultimately very frustrating. Democrats are told to achieve distance from “wokeness,” but these prescriptions are often too vague and don’t entertain whether Democrats can counter cultural attacks by articulating their values with conviction and indicting Republican extremism.

Talk about the party’s image with workers also needs clarifying. Gabriel Winant, a historian of the U.S. working class, points out that declining organization is driving the problem: It makes it harder to appeal to a working class that’s not otherwise monolithic, racially or in terms of values, rendering it “fragmented.”

“It’s a challenge for the Democratic Party to be seen as the party of the working class without more organization and power within the working class outside of politics,” Winant told me.

Even if you dismiss the doomsaying, the party could send stronger signals that it is thinking hard about how to mitigate the long-term risks posed by these structural deficits.

