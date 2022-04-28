Placeholder while article actions load

For the last few months, Democrats believed they had dodged a bullet on redistricting. But they just found out that the bullet may have hit its intended target, after all. A new ruling from the New York State Court of Appeals — along with some other developments in other states — could mean Democratic hopes of keeping control of the House of Representatives have been dramatically reduced, if not quite to zero, then awfully close.

This saga demonstrates yet again the vast imbalance between how the two parties fight the procedural wars. And it shows how the Republicans’ willingness to take them to extremes ultimately gives them a serious structural advantage.

The Court of Appeals (the state’s highest court) struck down a map that the Democratic-controlled New York state legislature had drawn. It would have given Democrats an advantage in 22 of 26 districts, giving them as many as three more seats in the House than now.

Advertisement

The party did this gerrymander both because New York Democrats have a history of gerrymandering (as both parties do) but also to counteract the national Republicans’ advantage created by their willingness to be more aggressive with the tactic.

Some, of course, say Democrats can’t oppose gerrymandering while doing it themselves. But Democrats, as a national party, would end the practice for both parties, while Republicans refuse to do this. So it’s a choice between playing by the rules the GOP plays by, or unilaterally disarming.

At any rate, the backstory here is that New York voters passed a ballot initiative in 2014 establishing a bipartisan commission to draw congressional district lines. But since the commission is equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, it deadlocked, and the Democratic-controlled state legislature stepped in with its own map.

Advertisement

Now the court has invalidated that. It ruled that the legislature contravened the will of the voters, and sent the matter back to lower courts to appoint a special master to come up with a new map. Which means Democrats will gain fewer seats from New York than they’d hoped.

These developments could make a big difference.

This story has taken many twists and turns. At the very outset Democrats expected Republicans to brutally gerrymander everywhere, rendering a GOP takeover of the House an absolute certainty.

But then a combination of factors suggested the gerrymandering wars were unexpectedly shaping up as a wash. Indeed, David Wasserman, who analyzes House races for the Cook Political Report, told this blog in January that if Democrats win the national popular vote this fall by one point, they’d stand a good chance of retaining the majority.

Advertisement

But Wasserman now says that because of this development in New York and other ones in Ohio and Florida, his assessment has changed.

“I’d estimate Dems would now need to win the popular vote by 2-3 points to hold the House majority,” Wasserman told us.

In other words, the story has swung back in favor of Republicans.

To understand how asymmetric this situation has become, note what happened in Ohio. There, a Republican-dominated commission violated a voter-approved initiative meant to eliminate partisan gerrymandering. Four times, the commission produced biased maps. Four times the state supreme court told them to fix the maps.

And then, after being repeatedly shot down in state court, Ohio Republicans appealed to the federal courts, where they got a favorable ruling from Republican judges. The result: One of their gerrymandered maps will probably be used. Republicans violated the will of the voters and ignore the state court, and it’s working.

Advertisement

To be clear, the New York court is probably right to strike down the Democrats’ gerrymander. But the state courts that struck down GOP maps in Ohio were also probably right. Yet in that case, Republicans found a way around it: The federal judiciary tends to side with them on such cases, and Republicans exploited that.

In short: The Republican gerrymander will stand, at least for this election. The Democratic one will not. See the imbalance here?

Meanwhile, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis drew his own map, which was rubber-stamped by the GOP-controlled legislature. Democrats will challenge it in court, but the map will likely remain in place for the current election.

Of course, the entire system created by all this gerrymandering is a mess. Only a tiny sliver of House districts are competitive at all; in many places, rather than voters choosing their representatives, the representatives have chosen their voters.

Advertisement

It’s a disaster for democracy. And the clearest solution (setting aside more fundamental reforms like creating multi-member districts) is for every state to use nonpartisan commissions.

But here again the imbalance rears its head. Many Democratic states do have some form of nonpartisan gerrymandering, while Republican state legislatures are continuing to gerrymander to whatever extent they can get away with.

To blunt the advantages resulting from all this, Democrats must gerrymander where they can. But in New York, at least, that’s been cut off. For Republicans in places like Ohio, it has not.

As a result, the playing field is tilted toward Republicans more dramatically than it seemed it would be, at least in a fleeting and naïve moment of optimism.

GiftOutline Gift Article