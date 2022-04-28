The April 24 Local Opinions essay from Virginia Del. Nick Freitas (R) and Jacob Fish, deputy director of Americans for Prosperity-Virginia, extolling the virtues of education savings accounts in Virginia, “Transform Virginia’s education system to create opportunities for all,” painted a rosy picture of all the good things these accounts would do. However, the authors failed to mention that these are public funds going to support private schools. These private schools can reject anyone they want, with Virginia taxpayers having no say in the matter. This could be why the Virginia legislature continues to resist increasing the amount of funding for education savings accounts that we already, sadly, allow.