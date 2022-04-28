I don’t know whether to laugh or cry over the Marine Corps’ top-to-bottom restructuring called Force Design 2030 ["War is a dirty business. Will the Marine Corps be ready for the next one?,” op-ed, April 24]. I suspect that, to strengthen their argument, the writers, retired Marine Gens. Charles Krulak, Jack Sheehan and Anthony Zinni, simplified their description of the operations of Force Design 2030: divesting itself of a significant portion of its combat forces and “setting small groups of Marines on islands to wait for enemy ships to sail past.” Force Design 2030, with its hypersonic weapons and sophisticated sensor-to-shooter capabilities, isn’t simple. As the authors wrote, it’s “warfare largely conducted by the push of a button.” By the way, those “to-be-determined” island outposts belong to other nations, which “will be unlikely to appreciate their territory being turned into a bull’s eye.”