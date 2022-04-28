Placeholder while article actions load

Neill Franklin is a retired law enforcement officer and former executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a group of police, judge and other law enforcement professionals who support evidence-based policies to make our communities safer and more just. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I spent 34 years in policing, working with both the Maryland State Police and the Baltimore Police Department to serve my community to the best of my ability. Now that I’ve retired from law enforcement, I remain amazed at those who willingly become the public face of a municipality’s criminal justice record. To be the prosecutor or police chief is to be publicly indicted for the actions of a few bad actors, while the victories (the crimes that never were) remain invisible.

In Fairfax County, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office is implementing evidence-based reforms whose effectiveness is best measured in what’s not there: overall crime rates are down and clearance rates are up. Two forward-thinking initiatives stand out to me as fostering this success: The creation of a team dedicated to prosecuting sex crimes and child abuse and the creation of a diversion program aimed at addressing the root causes of criminal behavior.

As public servants, one of the most important skills we can learn is to understand where people are coming from and to provide them with the resources they need. There’s no situation where this is more critical than when investigating serious crimes such as child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. Survivors of these crimes need and deserve a reporting process that treats them with dignity and compassion. At Maryland State Police, I instituted and oversaw the very first Domestic Violence Investigative Unit, to ensure we were handling every investigation the right way and to make the process more accessible and justice more likely for every victim.

Having a dedicated team of prosecutors working exclusively on sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse is an important step for Fairfax County. In 2019, three children in 1,000 were victims of child abuse in Virginia, and from 2019-2020, more than 5,000 sexual assaults were reported in Virginia, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Sexual assault is the most underreported violent crime in the country: only 31 percent are reported. Even more disturbingly, only 5 percent of assaults will lead to an arrest nationwide.

There are many reasons that sexual and domestic violence survivors might not report the crimes, but fear that their attackers won’t be brought to justice shouldn’t be one of them. That’s why Descano’s office has fielded a team that is specially trained to work with victims of trauma, to treat them with dignity and understanding and to allay concerns that their attackers may not be brought to justice. With proper training, prosecutors are better able to recognize the signs of trauma and conduct thorough investigations without retraumatizing victims. These tactics are especially helpful when the victim is not able to communicate in a linear way, such as in most cases of child abuse, where victims are unable to advocate for themselves.

In addition to these proactive steps to address underreported crime, Fairfax is trying to reduce its incarceration footprint with its Taking Root program. All too often, people become “justice-involved” for nonviolent offenses like drug possession or loitering — minor charges that aren’t actually threats to public safety.

This program allows those nonviolent offenders and defendants accused of less serious crimes to avoid jail or prison terms — and a permanent criminal record — while giving them an opportunity to address underlying issues that may have led to their arrest. By actually addressing the root causes of “quality of life” calls, these programs are doing more for public safety than just locking people up ever will. Similar diversion programs are popping up all over the country, and they are critical to building a fully-functional restorative justice system.

Implementing justice reform is no easy task. Our system is mired in decades-old policies that often can’t keep up with communities’ changing needs. I’m happy to see that the Descano and his office are implementing needed, evidence-based reforms to help the community’s most vulnerable residents and address the root causes of low-level crime.

