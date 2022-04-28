Placeholder while article actions load

The April 25 front-page article “Big Tech leans on old methods to bust unions” ably covered the story about how “everything old is new again” in corporate union-busting. Most egregious is that our labor laws permit the employers in union representation elections to have unfair and undemocratic advantages. The employers are, for example, free to force workers to endure repeated “captive audience” lies and intimidation without equal time for unions, as would be the case in genuinely democratic elections.

An antidote to this bias in our labor laws has been proposed, the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, but is unlikely to pass.

The laws that govern the treatment of working people should be made to protect those for whom the absence of good law means not mortified pride, nor stinted luxury, but want and pain and degradation and risk to their own lives and their children’s well-being.

Joel Freedman, Silver Spring

The writer is a former assistant to the president of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.

