Placeholder while article actions load

Tamika Spellman is a leader of the DC Defund MPD Coalition and policy and community engagement manager at HIPS, a nonprofit working to reduce harm from drug use and sex work. It’s not surprising that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is attempting again to increase the D.C. police force at the cost of real public safety. What is disappointing is the lack of scrutiny given to her claims.

The D.C. Council, in response to overwhelming public outcry, rejected Bowser’s proposed increase to the D.C. police’s fiscal 2021 budget, however, it didn’t cut any of its existing funding. Historically, violent crime and property crime were higher in years when the D.C. police department had more officers.

D.C. already has more police per capita than any major U.S. city. Knowing that, what has the D.C. police department done to be trusted with an even larger police force? In the past year alone, we found out that the department has been sued for allegedly keeping a blacklist of reporters and community members whose requests for public information were automatically delayed or denied; that a D.C. police lieutenant allegedly conspired with the Proud Boys; that a secretive panel once led by current police chief Robert J. Contee III prevented officers credibly accused of violent crimes from being fired even after the department’s own internal affairs investigators “determined they committed crimes”; and that officer Terence Sutton was indicted on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown and was charged with conspiracy related to the death.

Advertisement

Adding more police does not make for a safer city. Adding more police won’t stop poverty-related offenses that are based around survival, harm done by those struggling with housing insecurity or mental health needs or offenses by young people who need direction and safe outlets for their developing brains. Jail does not and will not rehabilitate anyone. Repeated arrests do not stop criminalized behaviors. Policing is not and will never be the answer. A healthy, mentally stable community is a proven solution to reducing harm and violence.

A healthy community is one that takes money from an already-bloated police force and invests it in 24/7 harm-reduction centers. Where safe consumption sites and related services are available to those who need them. Where mobile intervention teams that combine social workers, harm reductionists and violence interrupters can be found in every neighborhood. Accessible social services, mental health care and employment offering a living wage is the norm in a healthy community, and it should and could be in D.C.

Police don’t have the tools or the will to effect change. They can’t prevent crime or harm; they respond after the fact.

Advertisement

We as residents of this city cannot continue to punish our way out of community violence. Harm has never been solved by more police, and fears of rising crime are often perpetuated by perceptions, not data or statistics, especially the perceptions of White and privileged city residents.

Community members are used to politicians’ rhetoric not matching their actions, and the D.C. Council’s decision to create a commission to study policing in D.C. was met with skepticism. But the Police Reform Commission exceeded many expectations. Its work was thorough and extensive, and D.C. organizers agree with many of its conclusions, including that the police force should be reduced to improve public safety.

But it turns out our skepticism was well placed after all. When confronted with choosing between recommendations from its own commission or demands from the Trump-like mayor and police department, the council members who professed to care about racial justice and public safety are apparently cowed.

Advertisement

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson’s (D) claims that he’s hearing requests from the public for more police were not surprising. It’s very easy to hear what you want when you carefully select whom you deem worthy of being listened to. We hoped that council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) had slightly more courage, yet they, too, seem unwilling to put the needs of their own constituents ahead of rhetoric.

In the 2021 budget season, the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety heard from more than 16,000 people demanding accountability and the defunding of the D.C. police department. The will of the people is to defund the D.C. police. Nothing less will do. Proponents of policing have had centuries and billions of dollars to do it their way. It’s time for us to deal with violence and harm as a village, as active community members and as loving neighbors.

GiftOutline Gift Article