Even superb columnists, including David Ignatius in his April 22 op-ed, “Putin’s and Biden’s changing messages,” and Fareed Zakaria in his April 22 op-ed, “One plausible path to keep the pressure on Russia,” have missed what is really needed in Ukraine to defend democracy in the United States specifically and the world writ large: a clear, quick defeat of Russia.
World War II is an example. When Hitler’s Nazi Germany was quickly defeating European nations, Americans believed we were still safe because Hitler would not dare invade France, the strongest army in Europe, protected by the Maginot Line. Even after Germany conquered France in 45 days and broke its treaty with the Soviet Union, it still took Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor to elicit full U.S. engagement.
After defeating the existential threat posed by the German-Japanese alliance, we said “never again.” Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine by allowing Russia to dominate Odessa would add to the capability and likelihood of a Russian-Chinese alliance threatening the world.
President Biden failed to establish a no-fly zone, fearing Mr. Putin’s threat of nuclear war. If Mr. Putin is stupid enough to do that, he would lose. If we wait a few more years, he might win.
Andre Sauvageot, Reston
The writer is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former instructor in the Strategic Affairs Committee, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The European Union is bracing for further retaliation after Russia cut off gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday. Two days after meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
