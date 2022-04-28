The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion We can’t wait to stop Russia

Today at 2:08 p.m. EDT
A destroyed Russian military vehicle by the roadside in the Kherson region of Ukraine on April 15. (Nicole Tung for the Washington Post)
Even superb columnists, including David Ignatius in his April 22 op-ed, “Putin’s and Biden’s changing messages,” and Fareed Zakaria in his April 22 op-ed, “One plausible path to keep the pressure on Russia,” have missed what is really needed in Ukraine to defend democracy in the United States specifically and the world writ large: a clear, quick defeat of Russia.

World War II is an example. When Hitler’s Nazi Germany was quickly defeating European nations, Americans believed we were still safe because Hitler would not dare invade France, the strongest army in Europe, protected by the Maginot Line. Even after Germany conquered France in 45 days and broke its treaty with the Soviet Union, it still took Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor to elicit full U.S. engagement.

After defeating the existential threat posed by the German-Japanese alliance, we said “never again.” Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine by allowing Russia to dominate Odessa would add to the capability and likelihood of a Russian-Chinese alliance threatening the world.

President Biden failed to establish a no-fly zone, fearing Mr. Putin’s threat of nuclear war. If Mr. Putin is stupid enough to do that, he would lose. If we wait a few more years, he might win.

Andre Sauvageot, Reston

The writer is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former instructor in the Strategic Affairs Committee, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

