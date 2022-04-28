Placeholder while article actions load

Every generation has its challenges. Baby boomers’ parents had World War II, and their parents had the Great Depression. Baby boomers were so numerous that we overwhelmed everything: There were shortages of housing, schools, colleges and jobs. We endured systemic gender, racial and sexual orientation discrimination. News flash: Life is not fair, and it is highly competitive. Get over it.

I was able to buy a home in my 20s because I served three years in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. Twenty-one percent of male baby boomers and 4 percent of male millennials were veterans as of 2017 . Are millennials more self-absorbed or less public-service-oriented? Perhaps.

My family invested decades of sweat equity and money in our house to create and pay for the best home we could. Our children feel comfortable coming home to the house where they grew up, our grandchildren love the space, and we can host family gatherings. Would Ms. Rampell deny us the comfort we worked so hard to achieve now that we are in our twilight years? Where does she suggest we go?