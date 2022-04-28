Regarding Catherine Rampell’s April 22 op-ed, “It’s time to stop blaming millennials for the housing crisis”:
I was able to buy a home in my 20s because I served three years in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. Twenty-one percent of male baby boomers and 4 percent of male millennials were veterans as of 2017. Are millennials more self-absorbed or less public-service-oriented? Perhaps.
My family invested decades of sweat equity and money in our house to create and pay for the best home we could. Our children feel comfortable coming home to the house where they grew up, our grandchildren love the space, and we can host family gatherings. Would Ms. Rampell deny us the comfort we worked so hard to achieve now that we are in our twilight years? Where does she suggest we go?
Glenn Kerr, Davidsonville