As a public librarian, I appreciated the April 24 editorial about book-banning attempts across the country [“ The victims of book bans ”]. It’s important to note that these are not disparate, uncoordinated attempts that are serendipitously popping up but targeted attempts by fringe and politically motivated groups to slow and reverse the socially progressive gains of our LGBTQ and BIPOC communities, specifically over the past few years.

I am saddened at the use of censorship to reverse these gains. The editorial and the efforts such as the Unite Against Book Bans shine a light on the truth and facts behind these initiatives. Purging of information without following established processes is wrong.

As a Latino librarian, I can say these censorship efforts are particularly disheartening, as I and many other librarians have worked tirelessly with our communities to increase equity via access to information — especially information that might otherwise be unavailable to our children and families; this includes seeing themselves and their experiences authentically represented — not sanitized for a specific audience.